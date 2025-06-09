Western Cape Mobility launches Phase 2 of Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme, 10 Jun
The Western Cape Government is pleased to announce the launch of Phase 2 of the “Getting You to Work” Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme.
The programme was first piloted in February 2024 and offers unemployed jobseekers in Cape Town free travel vouchers for Golden Arrow Bus Services. The project aims to eliminate the barrier of transport costs that many job applicants face when they are going for interviews and looking for employment opportunities.
Following the success of the pilot, Phase 2 will now be rolled out to reach more unemployed residents across Cape Town.
Official launch event details:
Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025
Time: 10h30
Venue: Mitchells Plain Town Centre Library, Melody Square, Town Centre, Mitchells Plain
The event will include remarks by Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku, officials from the Mobility Department and project partner.
Enquiries:
Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Cell: 083 755 3213
E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.