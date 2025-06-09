Submit Release
Western Cape Mobility launches Phase 2 of Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme, 10 Jun

The Western Cape Government is pleased to announce the launch of Phase 2 of the “Getting You to Work” Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme.

The programme was first piloted in February 2024 and offers unemployed jobseekers in Cape Town free travel vouchers for Golden Arrow Bus Services. The project aims to eliminate the barrier of transport costs that many job applicants face when they are going for interviews and looking for employment opportunities.

Following the success of the pilot, Phase 2 will now be rolled out to reach more unemployed residents across Cape Town.

Official launch event details: 
Date: Tuesday, 10 June 2025 
Time: 10h30 
Venue: Mitchells Plain Town Centre Library, Melody Square, Town Centre, Mitchells Plain

The event will include remarks by Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku, officials from the Mobility Department and project partner.

Enquiries:
Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Cell: 083 755 3213
E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

