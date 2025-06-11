'AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND' Tickets to be Featured on Global Booking Site 'Get Your Guide' from June 1

HELLO KITTY SMILE HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX (Hello Kitty's outfit may vary by date) HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc. has announced that ticket sales for "AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND", a group of three Hello Kitty facilities on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), will be launched on major global ticketing platform "Get Your Guide" from Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Two types of tickets will be sold on Get Your Guide - individual admission tickets to the media art restaurant "HELLO KITTY SMILE", featuring greetings with Hello Kitty dressed as Princess Otohime, and a combined admission ticket that allows guests to enjoy all three AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND facilities - HELLO KITTY SMILE, as well as apple-shaped dream theater "HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE" and theater restaurant featuring Hello Kitty's jazz band "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX", all in one visit.

Visitors to Japan looking to fully immerse themselves into the world of Hello Kitty and "kawaii" (cute) culture can take advantage of these tickets and enjoy an experience only available on Awaji Island.

■Overview: “Get Your Guide” Ticket Launch

・Sales Launch: Sunday, June 1, 2025

・Price:

HELLO KITTY SMILE Admission Ticket: Adults ¥1,500, Children (4–12) ¥800

AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND Admission Bundle: Adults ¥2,000, Children ¥1,000

*All prices include tax

・Reservations:

AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND Admission Bundle -- https://www.getyourguide.com/awaji-l155101/awaji-hello-kitty-apple-land-admission-ticket-t1012891/?preview=W8SEHPX97SSYF99YFZGT1C18OLSMI401

HELLO KITTY SMILE Admission Ticket -- https://www.getyourguide.com/awaji-l155101/awaji-hello-kitty-smile-admission-ticket-t1012874/?preview=MJGS2LR4UN3WZI7BT0MFVLAIBI2YYB2S

・Location:

HELLO KITTY SMILE (985-1 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX / HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE (177-5 Nojima-hirabayashi, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture)

・Inquiries: HELLO KITTY SMILE (Operated by Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc.) TEL: +81 (0)799-70-9037

・Access: https://awaji-resort.com/news/appleland/14665/

■Reference: “AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND”

AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND is a group of three facilities on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan) developed by Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc., where visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Hello Kitty through shows, greetings, dining, and shopping. The three facilities include the media art restaurant HELLO KITTY SMILE, located by the sea, and theater restaurant HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX and apple-shaped observation deck HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE located on the hills.

・Hello Kitty by the Sea: HELLO KITTY SMILE

HELLO KITTY SMILE features two restaurants and a media art area themed on the fantastical Ryugu-jo ("Palace of the Dragon King", from the Japanese fairy tale of Urashima Taro) with sea creatures and Hello Kitty dressed as Princess Otohime. The media art area is divided into eight sections, including an underwater cave themed on the fairy tale, a mirror maze that mimics reflections on water, and a giant kaleidoscope photo spot, creating a whimsical space for visitors to dive into the world of Ryugu-jo. The restaurants offer healthy hot pots with local Awaji Island ingredients, fresh grilled seafood from the Seto Inland Sea, and dim sum, over a view of the Harima Sea.

Details: https://awaji-resort.com/hellokittysmile/

・Hello Kitty on the Hills: HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX

With a concept of "a facility full of surprises and excitement", HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX is a theater restaurant featuring Hello Kitty and other performers singing, dancing, and playing instruments, as well as greetings and photos with Hello Kitty herself. The restaurant offers themed vegan cuisine and dreamy desserts made with plant-based ingredients, promoting health and environmental consciousness. There is also a gift shop with exclusive original merchandise.

Details: https://awajiresort.com/hellokittyshowbox/

・Hello Kitty on the Hills: HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE

Holding the record for "largest building in the shape of an apple", HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE is a 14-meter-diameter 360° dome theater with projection mapping depicting scenes like Hello Kitty preparing for her show at HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX next door, or Hello Kitty dreaming about her favorite things. From the 15-meter-high rooftop observation deck, visitors can see the world's "largest roof in the shape of a brand character" atop HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX, and a view of the Harima Sea, which has been selected as one of Japan's "Top 100 Sunsets".

Details: https://awajiresort.com/hellokittyshowbox/

© 2025 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. L650084

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.