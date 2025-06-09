Electra Wins Audience Prize at WMF 2025 for Advancing Battery Intelligence with AI

Electra Wins Audience Prize WMF Selected Startups on the Main Stage

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electra , the Boston-based company leader in AI-driven battery intelligence, has been awarded the Audience Prize at WMF - We Make Future 2025, Italy’s largest innovation and technology festival. Selected as one of six international finalists from thousands of applicants, Electra presented on the event’s Mainstage in front of more than 5,000 attendees and a global audience from over 90 countries.During the high-stakes startup competition, Electra’s CMO Giovanni Rossi delivered a three-minute pitch focused on one of the most pressing challenges of the energy transition: making battery systems more intelligent, reliable, and efficient.“As solar and wind become central to global energy production, the role of batteries in storing and delivering energy at the right time is more critical than ever,” said Giovanni Rossi during his pitch. "However, today’s systems suffer from limited monetization potential, unpredictable failures, and slow innovation cycles".Electra tackles today’s battery system challenges with two proprietary software platforms. EnPower is a digital twin solution that accelerates the design, testing, and integration of advanced battery systems, while EVE-Ai is a real-time engine that continuously monitors, optimizes, and controls battery performance. Together, they empower manufacturers and operators to cut development time and costs, predict faults up to three months in advance, extend battery lifespan up to 40%, enhance safety and reliability, and unlock new revenue opportunities (up to a 15% annual increase in ROI). Fully chemistry-agnostic, the system supports a wide range of applications, from electric vehicles to e-mobility to grid-scale energy storage (BESS).Electra’s offering stands out in a fragmented battery software market by combining modeling, analytics, and control in a unified platform. The Volta Foundation also recognized the company as one of the few global leaders at the intersection of AI and battery technology.Founded in Boston by Fabrizio Martini, a former NASA engineer, Electra now operates across the United States, Europe, India, and South Korea. Following a successful $21 million Series A, the company is now scaling its international presence and fast-tracking product innovation to support the next phase of growth.Electra shared the WMF 2025 stage with five other finalist startups: Invigilo AI, ALBA Robot, Helix Carbon, CircularPlace, and AndromedAI. The event was hosted by Veronica Maffei and Tiarne Hawkins, and organized by Search On Media Group.The pitch is available to watch here on YouTube About Electra VehiclesElectra Vehicles is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.