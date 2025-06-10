NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to host 'Activate! Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique' event from July 12

Form hand seals to activate ninjutsu

Limited-time summer event offers a fun, interactive ninja-themed experience for visitors

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction at Nijigen no Mori, an anime theme park located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, will launch the limited-time “Summer Grand Water Release Festival 2025.” The first event, "Activate! Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique," will be held from Saturday, July 12, through Tuesday, September 30, 2025. This interactive event in Japan offers a unique ninja experience tailored for families and anime fans.

During the event, participants will receive instruction from Shinobi-Zato staff on how to form the hand seals required for the Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique, a signature ninjutsu technique. In the anime, 44 seals are needed to activate the technique, and visitors will collaborate with staff to trigger this action. When successful, around 50 liters of water will be sprayed, providing a dynamic, interactive experience where visitors can feel like real ninjas performing ninjutsu.

Those who successfully complete the challenge will receive an exclusive NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Water Style Festival sticker as a keepsake. The ninja-themed attraction is designed to bring the world of NARUTO and BORUTO to life, offering visitors a one-of-a-kind experience in anime tourism in Japan.

In addition to the Water Release: Water Dragon Bullet Technique event, this year introduces a new challenge: the Kakashi-sensei Challenge Version. This difficult version allows participants to attempt performing all 44 hand seals themselves to activate the ninjutsu technique. Visitors can enjoy this new challenge while experiencing water-themed activities in a family-friendly environment.

■Overview: Activate! Water Style: Water Dragon Bullet Technique

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM (last entry at 8:00 PM)

Price: Free (separate admission ticket to the attraction required)

Notes:

- To participate, please speak with the attraction staff and specify either the "Standard Version" or the "Kakashi-sensei Challenge Version".

- Changing facilities are not available within the attraction area.

- Water splashes may reach areas outside the designated event space.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

