Sign up for air quality alerts as summer season begins

“The 2023 Canadian wildfire event emphasized how important communication is when wildfire smoke may impact Michigan’s communities,” said Annette Switzer, EGLE’s Air Quality Division director. “We want to ensure residents are informed and know how to protect themselves and their families.”

When levels of fine particulate matter are elevated, conditions may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Signing up for air quality alerts is the best way to stay informed about Michigan’s air quality.

Pictured: Smoky sky at sunset over Lake Lansing in Haslett, Mich. on June 1, 2025. Credit: Cheri Riemer.