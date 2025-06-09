Disrupt With Impact by Leading Futurist Roger Spitz Secures Prestigious Foreword Indies & Harvey Chute Best Book Awards

Disrupt With Impact 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner 'Disrupt With Impact' by Roger Spitz Backed by Three Prestigious Awards Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, Roger Spitz (Kogan Page)

Roger Spitz’s Contributions to Strategic Foresight and the Future of Leadership Honored Across New Set of Best Book Literary Awards, Affirming Its Global Impact

I am deeply honored that ‘Disrupt With Impact’ won both the 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year and Harvey Chute Best Book Award. These are two of the most respected accolades.” — Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading futurist Roger Spitz’s critically acclaimed book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World, has garnered a new round of significant awards, including the highly respected 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award and the Harvey Chute Best Book Award. These honors further solidify the book’s position as a landmark guide for strategic foresight and leadership in an unpredictable world.

Foreword Reviews recently announced the winners of its 27th annual Indies Book of the Year Awards, where Disrupt With Impact, published by Kogan Page, was named a winner in the Business & Economics category with a Bronze award. Out of thousands of titles reviewed by Foreword Magazine, librarians and booksellers recognized Spitz’s work for its outstanding contribution to business literature.

Michelle Schingler, Editor-in-Chief at Foreword Reviews, highlighted the rigorous selection process: “Our finalist selections are passed on to those whose opinions mean so much to us and to readers—librarians and booksellers. These industry frontliners then do the careful work of telling us which three titles stand out the most. We’re always delighted to learn their final choices and to celebrate the ultimate winners alongside their authors and publishers."

Link to Foreword Reviews winners: https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/winners/2024/

This latest recognition as Foreword Indies Book of the Year adds to a growing list of honors for Disrupt With Impact. The book previously received first place in the Harvey Chute Best Book Awards (part of the Chanticleer International Book Awards - CIBAs), was a finalist in the 2025 International Book Awards (IBA) for both General Business and Management & Leadership, and earned a five-star rating from Readers’ Favorite in Business & Finance.

These accolades underscore the growing need for new frameworks to navigate the complex challenges and opportunities of our rapidly changing future.

AWARDS AND GLOBAL ACCLAIM FOR ‘DISRUPT WITH IMPACT’

Since its 2024 release, Disrupt With Impact has garnered widespread global acclaim and numerous prestigious awards, reinforcing its influence across futures studies, strategic foresight, AI, and leadership:

• Award-Winning Recognition: Disrupt With Impact has received multiple prestigious awards for its groundbreaking contribution to business leadership and foresight strategy, including: First Place in the Harvey Chute Book Awards, part of the esteemed Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBAs), recognizing excellence in Business and Enterprise Non-Fiction. It also won the 2024 Foreword Indies Best Book of the Year Award in the Business & Economics category. In addition, Disrupt With Impact was named a finalist in the 2025 International Book Awards for both General Business and Management & Leadership.

• Bestseller: Disrupt With Impact reached Amazon bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, across the UK, USA, France, Germany, Brazil and India.

• Global Book Speaking Tour: As a top-ranked futurist speaker, Roger Spitz has delivered hundreds of keynote addresses inspired by the themes of Disrupt With Impact. His talks have engaged audiences from leading corporations, academic institutions, and government bodies across North America, Central America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

• Breakthrough Contributions to Futures Studies & Strategic Foresight: Through pioneering frameworks developed in Disrupt With Impact, Spitz’s work is redefining how organizations and leaders navigate disruption and unpredictability. His innovative models, such as the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), the UN-VICE paradigm, and Techistentialism, provide actionable strategies for thriving amid systemic, nonlinear change and the growing influence of AI. The Disruptive Thinking Canvas offers a practical roadmap for leveraging uncertainty, while his breakthrough concept of "metaruptions" reframes disruption as a multidimensional, cascading force demanding holistic, systems-level responses. These globally adopted frameworks empower businesses to transform challenges into sustainable value creation.

• Prestigious Global Book Signings: Spitz has held signings at iconic bookstores and institutions worldwide, including Waterstones and Foyles in London; Barnes & Noble in Los Angeles; Books Inc. in Mountain View; Politics and Prose in Washington D.C.; the Global Peter Drucker Forum’s Book corner at the Hofburg Palace in Austria; the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) in Washington, D.C; the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW); and the Institute of Directors India.

• Critical Acclaim: Disrupt With Impact has received significant praise: Readers’ Favorite announced a five-star rating, calling it a “must-read;” San Francisco Book Review awarded a 4.5 out of 5 rating; BookTrib celebrated it as “pure gold,” affirming its distinction in the crowded business genre; and Midwest Book Review declared, “Disrupt With Impact is an extraordinary addition to curriculum reading lists.”

ABOUT ‘Disrupt With Impact’

Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

Author: Roger Spitz

Publisher: Kogan Page (London, 2024)

Website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

ISBN: 978-1398616882

Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

Disrupt With Impact Awards:

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise (Non-Fiction)

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Business: General & Management/Leadership

Bestseller Rankings (Amazon):

• Top Seller in Six Categories: Disrupt With Impact achieved bestseller in Artificial Intelligence, Systems & Planning, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Internet & Software, History of Philosophy & Science.

• Bestselling Across Six Countries: USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, Germany

Star Ratings:

• Rating 5 out of 5: Readers’ Favorite (5/5)

• Rating 4.5 out of 5: San Francisco Book Review (4.5/5)

• Rating 4 out of 5: Manhattan Book Review (4/5)

AUTHOR

Roger Spitz is a leading authority on systemic disruption and foresight. He served as Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on transactions exceeding $25 billion. Spitz is President of Techistential, a futures intelligence practice advising on creating sustainable value. As Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and Advisor to the World Economic Forum, Spitz leads initiatives that redefine leadership in an unpredictable world. A top-ranked futurist keynote speaker, Spitz has captivated audiences in over 30 countries with thousands of visionary talks.

ROGER SPITZ | KEYNOTE SPEAKER SHOWREEL (Official 5 mins)

