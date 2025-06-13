Pre-orders for the 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca' Statue Began June 12, 2025

Real Elite Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca Front View Swappable Parts Bonus Part Rebecca, David, and Lucy

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca" statue. Pre-orders began June 12, 2025 (JST); release set for December 2026.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce the release of a 1/4 scale statue of Rebecca from the anime "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," as part of the "Real Elite Masterline" series.This statue, along with others from David’s crew, reflects a unique blend of visual styles from both the anime and the original video game "Cyberpunk 2077." It was originally revealed during Prime 1 Studio’s "NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIII," where CD PROJEKT RED Producer Saya Elder emphasized the accuracy of the sculpt and paintwork in representing the visual identity of the series.Rebecca is depicted with her distinctive twin pigtails, cybernetic arms, and pink tattoos set against pale skin. These features have been recreated with detailed sculpting and paint application to align with her appearance in the anime.The statue’s base is modeled after Afterlife, the bar featured in "Cyberpunk 2077." It includes elements such as LED lighting, reflective paint finishes, a weathered “SAMURAI” poster, and a scattering of in-universe currency (eddies), referencing the atmosphere of Night City’s underground scene.The Deluxe Bonus Version of the statue includes additional display options. These parts allow Rebecca to be posed either with Broseph or wielding the high-powered weapon “Guts.” It also includes a counter chair and interchangeable head stands to support multiple configurations. Furthermore, this version includes a bubblegum-blowing head part.In addition to Rebecca, statues of David and Lucy from the same series are also part of the lineup.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca Deluxe Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1199Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: December 2026Scale: 1/4H:54cm W:36cm D:43cmH:64cm W:36cm D:43cm (with Guts)Weight: 14.3KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Themed Base with LED Illumination・Three (3) Swappable Heads (Serious, Angry, Smiling)・Three (3) Swappable Right Hands (Fist, Guts, Broseph)・One (1) Counter Chair・Two (2) Head Stands・One (1) Head Part (Bubblegum) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright: (C) 2025 CD PROJEKT S.A. All rights reserved. CD PROJEKT, the CD PROJEKT logo, Cyberpunk, Cyberpunk 2077, the Cyberpunk 2077 logo and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of CD PROJEKT S.A. in the US and/or other countries.For more details, visit our online store

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Tech Demo

