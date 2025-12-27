Pre-Orders Open December 26 for ‘Masters of the Universe He-Man & Battle Cat’ Statue

Real Elite Masterline Masters of the Universe He-Man & Battle Cat Front: Facing Forward Front: Looking Upward LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Masters of the Universe He-Man & Battle Cat" Statue. Pre-orders began December 26, 2025 (JST), with release set for July 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio announces the opening of pre-orders for He-Man & Battle Cat from "Masters of the Universe", joining the Real Elite Masterline series in 1/4 scale.Set on the planet Eternia, "Masters of the Universe" has depicted the ongoing conflict between good and evil since its debut in 1982. This statue presents He-Man and his trusted ally Battle Cat together, based on the traditional heroic appearance long associated with the character, while incorporating design elements inspired by multiple eras of the franchise.He-Man is portrayed with wild hair, a powerful physique, and a striking portrait that balances realistic detail with subtle stylization. His Power Sword, battle harness, shoulder armor, and fur-accented loincloth are sculpted with careful attention to surface texture and material presence. Battle Cat features finely detailed fur with nuanced light and shadow, along with intricately engraved armor, expressive eyes, and fangs that convey a strong sense of vitality.The specially designed base draws inspiration from Castle Grayskull. An integrated LED unit illuminates the eyes of the front gate and the magma below, adding depth and atmosphere to the display.The statue includes additional parts: an alternate upper body for He-Man with the Power Sword raised upward, an alternate closed-mouth portrait for Battle Cat, and a bust stand allowing for different display options. The Ultimate Bonus Version further includes an additional right hand holding a Battle Axe, referencing early artwork from the series.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Masters of the Universe He-Man & Battle Cat Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1999Edition Size: 400Estimated Arrival: July 2027Scale: 1/4H:86cm W:75cm D:63cmH:124cm W:65cm D:63cm (Upper Body B: Looking Upward)Weight: 00.0KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・He-Man- Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (A: Facing Forward, B: Looking Upward)- One (1) Swappable Right Hand for Upper Body A (Power Sword)- One (1) Swappable Right Hand for Upper Body A (Axe) [BONUS PART]・Battle Cat- Two (2) Swappable Mouths (Open, Closed)・One (1) Bust Stand・Masters of the Universe-Themed Base with LED IlluminationLED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:Masters of the Universe™ and associated trademarks and trade dress are owned by, and used under license from, Mattel. ©2025 Mattel.For more details, visit our online store

