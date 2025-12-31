Pre-Orders Open December 30 for 'Gears of War: Reloaded Marcus Fenix' Statue

Real Elite Masterline Gears of War: Reloaded Marcus Fenix Front: Crouching Front: Standing LED Illumination Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Gears of War: Reloaded Marcus Fenix" Statue. Pre-orders began December 30, 2025 (JST), with release set for July 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the “Real Elite Masterline Marcus Fenix” statue from “Gears of War: Reloaded,” a title released with the series’ 20th anniversary in mind.Sculpted at 1/3 scale, Marcus Fenix is depicted with detailed sculpting and paintwork that reflect the game’s updated visuals. His one-knee stance with the Lancer at the ready conveys the tension of cover-based shooting—firing while taking shelter behind obstacles.The statue’s portrait captures key facial details, including blue-gray eyes and the scar on his right cheek. The COG armor is sculpted with material-specific textures and finished with weathering suited to harsh conditions. The Lancer is also rendered with close attention, including the tone of blood caked onto the chainsaw.The special base evokes the brutality of the battlefield, and a fallen Drone is crafted with attention to detail, including the severed surfaces. Additional elements—including emblems, the Gnasher, and a necklace—deepen the connection to the world of the game.LED lighting is built into the COG armor, Lancer, and special base, featuring cold blue and blazing orange illumination.A standing lower body is included as well, presenting Marcus with two feet planted firmly on the ground and bringing the overall display to nearly 1 meter in height.The Ultimate Bonus Version includes an exclusive COG combat helmet part, finished with chipped paint and aged metal.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Gears of War: Reloaded Marcus Fenix Ultimate Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1899Edition Size: 450Estimated Arrival: July 2027Scale: 1/3H:83cm W:56cm D:60cmH:97cm W:56cm D:60cm (Standing)Weight: 22.8KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Gears of War: Reloaded-Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Lower Bodies (Crouching, Standing)・LED Illumination (COG Armor, Lancer, Base)・One (1) COG Combat Helmet [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:© 2025 Microsoft Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Microsoft, The Coalition, Gears of War, the Crimson Omen logo, and where are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companiesFor more details, visit our online store

