Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau held “Web, Application and Mini Program Accessibility Workshop（2025）”

MACAU, June 9 - The “Web, Application and Mini Program Accessibility Workshop (2025)” organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) was held on 7th June this year at the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center.

The workshop mainly introduced the basic concepts and elements of web, application and mini program accessibility, as well as conducting accessibility tests via useful tools and case sharing. Through organizing the activity, CTT hopes to raise the public awareness of the web, application and mini program accessibility, as well as the importance and advantages of the related design in order to encourage all sectors of the community to follow the “Web Content Accessibility Guidelines” 2.2 AA-level standard, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), so that the relevant users could have a more pleasant and user-friendly experience when browsing electronic pages, accessing online services, using applications and mini programs.