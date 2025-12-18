[Supporting Enterprises to Expand into PSCs] IPIM Held China-PSCs Promotion Seminars in Guangzhou and Foshan to Establish Precise Connections with GBA Leading Enterprises

MACAU, December 18 - To cater specifically to the “going-global” needs of enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (“Greater Bay Area”) seeking to expand into Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (“IPIM”) arranged a delegation of Macao financial professionals to visit Guangzhou and Foshan from 15 to 16 December, with the aim of promoting business and investment opportunities in Portuguese-speaking countries. During the visit, the delegation hosted investment promotion seminars and visited four leading enterprises, with the goal of familiarising more Chinese mainland enterprises with Macao’s dual role as a China-PSCs platform and a “Precise Connector”, encouraging them to utilise Macao’s low taxation system and Lusophone connections for expansion into Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs).

Government-Enterprise Joint Promotion Seminars Focused on Practical “Going-global” Operations in Portuguese-speaking Countries

Co-hosted by IPIM and the Foshan Shunde Chamber of Commerce of Importers & Exporters, the investment promotion seminar titled “Seizing Opportunities in China-PSCs Co-operation and Exploring New Blue Oceans for Trade and Investment” took place in Foshan on 15 December. During the event, financial institutions from Macao and Foshan offered expert insights on practical financial service matters, including trade settlement in Portuguese-speaking countries and strategies for mitigating foreign exchange risks. The seminar attracted over 130 representatives from Foshan’s business associations and executives from companies keen on expanding into PSCs.

In his address, IPIM Executive Director Mr. Sam Lei emphasised the opportunities and potential for strengthening co-operation across various sectors between Macao and Foshan. Macao is committed to serving as a “Precise Connector” linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and providing a platform for Chinese mainland enterprises to go global. Leveraging the integrated development paradigm of Macao and Hengqin, and in collaboration with the newly established China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre in Hengqin, Macao possesses the capability to bridge domestic and international markets, jointly advancing economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Representatives from banks in Macao and Foshan shared their expertise on cross-border financial solutions for PSCs and the Greater Bay Area, providing participating companies with financing strategies for expanding their businesses in Portuguese-speaking countries.

The participants responded to the event with great enthusiasm. A company from Foshan stated that through the event, they gained the first systematic understanding of Macao’s strengths in connecting with Portuguese-speaking markets. They expressed their interest in utilising Macao’s platform to explore the development potential of Brazilian and Portuguese markets, leveraging the financial services provided by Macao’s financial institutions, which include cross-border financing, settlement facilitation, and comprehensive risk management solutions related to PSCs. The head of the Foshan Shunde Chamber of Commerce of Importers & Exporters expressed a desire to collaborate with IPIM to host more events, facilitating Foshan companies’ access to business opportunities in PSCs. Furthermore, a Brazilian entrepreneur engaged in import and export business expressed interest in establishing a company in Macao, leveraging Macao’s strengths as a bridge between China and PSCs to export manufactured products from the Greater Bay Area to Brazil.

Visiting Leading Enterprises in the Greater Bay Area to Precisely Address Their Expansion Needs

During this trip, IPIM visited four industry-leaders in Guangzhou and Foshan, which have expressed a strong interest in expanding into PSCs. These enterprises operate in key sectors including high-end manufacturing, big health, bulk commodity trading, and rail transit engineering. IPIM staff delivered comprehensive presentations on the services and assistance that Macao can provide in facilitating business opportunities in the China-PSCs markets.

The leader of a state-owned enterprise that has been listed among the “Top 500 Chinese Enterprises” and “Top 500 Chinese Service Enterprises” for over two decades, and whose business portfolio spans chemical manufacturing, trade and logistics, and industrial park investments and operation, recognised the resource-rich nature and vast market potential of Portuguese-speaking countries. The enterprise expressed intentions to utilise Macao’s platform advantages to extend their services, manufacturing, and research and development activities into Portuguese-speaking countries. A representative from a prominent listed Chinese mainland pharmaceutical chain retailer highlighted the significant potential of pharmaceutical and health products in Portuguese-speaking countries, expressing their intention to capitalise on Macao’s supportive policies for the traditional Chinese medicine industry to strategise overseas expansion and disseminate traditional Chinese medicine culture in Portuguese-speaking countries.