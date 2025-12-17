UM hosts 1st GBA Immunity and Disease Summit

MACAU, December 17 - The 1st Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Immunity and Disease Summit was held at the University of Macau (UM). Under the theme ‘Immunity and Human Health: New Frontiers’, the event provided a high-level platform for academic exchange on basic immunology research, the prevention and control of immune-related diseases, and immunotherapy and health promotion. It brought together leading experts from across the Greater Bay Area to drive innovation and development in immunology in the region.

The summit was jointly organised by the Molecular Immunology Division of the Chinese Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS) at UM, and the School of Medicine at Jinan University. Dong Chen, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a renowned immunologist, delivered a keynote speech, sharing the latest breakthroughs and future trends in international immunology. The event also brought together distinguished experts, scholars, and industry representatives in the field of immunology from the Greater Bay Area. They engaged in in-depth discussions on key topics such as immunity assessment, immune regulation mechanisms, cell therapy, and immune health management.

Speaking at the summit, Chuxia Deng, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UM, said that the summit’s theme reflected the forefront of scientific research, offering significant value for fundamental studies while closely aligning with global public health challenges and the future of precision medicine. He added that research on the immunomodulatory mechanisms of Chinese medicine is a major focus of ICMS, and that the summit has injected new momentum into advancing Macao’s academic strengths in immunology and Chinese medicine.