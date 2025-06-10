Cannella Media Launches Wine, Watches & Whiskey: A Targeted FAST Channel at the Intersection of Luxury and Streaming

The first FAST channel for wine, spirits, and luxury goods, offering premium lifestyle content to streaming audiences, free and on demand.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannella Media DTC announces the launch of Wine, Watches & Whiskey , the first FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel dedicated exclusively to wine, spirits, and luxury goods. Now streaming on Roku and Amazon Fire, with broader distribution in the pipeline, the channel taps into a growing demand for genre-focused content within the booming FAST ecosystem.FAST channels continue to gain ground, outpacing traditional cable networks in key metrics by delivering free, easily accessible content centered on specific passions. With genre-based streaming on the rise, FAST now accounts for over 43% of total TV usage , according to Nielsen. Wine, Watches & Whiskey offers the premium, lean-back experience today’s viewers want, tailored to aspirational lifestyles, while providing platforms with high-retention content and luxury brands with direct access to deeply engaged audiences.“As the FAST market matures, audience expectations are shifting toward quality, curation, and relevance,” said Jennifer Dadesho, Director of Sponsorships, Content & Programming at Cannella Media DTC. “We see Wine, Watches & Whiskey not just as a channel, but as a vertical-specific media platform designed for both brand storytelling and viewer engagement.”Cannella Media brings four decades of performance media experience to the table, along with a successful track record in niche FAST channel development. Following its 2024 launch of RVTV, which caters to outdoor and recreational audiences, the company identified an underserved opportunity in the luxury lifestyle segment. With U.S. wine sales projected to hit $80 billion in 2025 , and continued growth across fine spirits and luxury timepieces, the channel arrives at a strategic inflection point.“Wine, Watches & Whiskey is built on strong partnerships with content creators who bring deep expertise and credibility to the channel,” said Steven Schachter, SVP of Distribution and Business Development. “By featuring specialized voices across wine, spirits, and luxury goods, we’re introducing new audiences to premium, genre-driven programming they won’t find anywhere else on television.”In addition to original programming and expert-led features, Wine, Watches & Whiskey offers turnkey sponsorship opportunities for brands looking to align with affluent, engaged audiences in an uncluttered digital environment. The format enables advertisers to deliver storytelling and product integration with precision, at scale, and without the creative limitations of traditional media.About CannellaCannella Media DTC drives growth for leading direct-to-consumer brands through accountable, performance-based advertising. Backed by $6 billion in proprietary media marketplace data and advanced attribution tools, Cannella connects marketers with high-value audiences across television, streaming, digital, and audio platforms. In addition, Cannella develops and operates targeted FAST channels—including the outdoor lifestyle network RVTV—to help brands reach engaged viewers through curated, passion-based content experiences.

