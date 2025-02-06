Two New Shows Added to RVTV Lineup - The RV’ers and Switch It Up

The RV’ers and Switch It Up join RVTV's programming lineup!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannella Media is pleased to announce the addition of two new programs to RVTV ’s lineup: The RV’ers , and Switch It Up . These shows bring fresh narratives and creative perspectives, bringing a broader range of engaging content to the RV community and travel enthusiasts alike. RVTV, a dedicated channel that celebrates the RV lifestyle, offers a mix of travel inspiration, practical advice, and entertaining stories for those who embrace life on the road.1. The RV’ers – A cornerstone of RV programming with six successful seasons on Discovery Channel, The RV’ers has built a loyal following among viewers who appreciate its genuine portrayal of life on the road. From practical aspects like managing RV systems and campground tips to personal stories of discovery and connection, the series encapsulates the joys and challenges of RV living.2. Switch It Up – This innovative 10-episode series follows Todd and Sheila, an ambitious couple with a bold vision for their RV experience. The show documents their journey as they design and construct a custom 54-foot Spacecraft RV, blending modern technology with personal ingenuity. From the early planning stages to the final reveal, Switch It Up offers an inside look at the creativity and determination required to create a one-of-a-kind RV.These programs collectively broaden the scope of RV content, offering viewers everything from travel inspiration and practical advice to stories of innovation and personal transformation within the RV community.“RVTV is shaped by the unique stories, challenges, and ambitions of RV enthusiasts,” said Steve Schachter, SVP Business Development & Distribution at Cannella Media. “These new programs continue to reflect the spirit of exploration and creativity that resonates with this community.”With its growing lineup, RVTV deepens its focus on serving a niche audience that values the freedom, adventure, and ingenuity associated with the RV lifestyle. This carefully curated programming enhances RVTV’s ability to meet the evolving interests of RV enthusiasts while offering a meaningful connection to a lifestyle that inspires countless journeys.About RVTV:Created by Cannella Media DTC, RVTV is the premier channel for RV enthusiasts, offering a mix of informative and entertaining content that includes expert reviews, maintenance tips, and travel documentaries. Whether you're an RV aficionado or a curious traveler, RVTV is your go-to source for all things RV.

