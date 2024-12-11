Pat Pattison’s Best of California Debuts on RVTV National Network

Pat Pattison’s Best of California celebrates California’s incredible natural wonders, rich history, and captivating personalities from across the state.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Disney studio executive and veteran broadcaster Pat Pattison announces the debut of his highly acclaimed travel and lifestyle show, Pat Pattison’s Best of California, on RVTV , the week of December 16, 2024.Originally popularized through YouTube and Facebook video segments, the series celebrates California’s incredible natural wonders, rich history, and captivating personalities from across the state. Episodes showcase highlights such as the State Park System, National Parks, iconic restaurants, and California’s storied past, including Hollywood’s golden era. Every show is shot on location, offering an authentic and immersive experience.In 2023, Pat Pattison’s Best of California earned the prestigious Image Award from the Native Daughters of the Golden West for its dedication to historic preservation in California.“We are thrilled to bring Pat Pattison’s Best of California content to RVTV,” said Steve Schachter, SVP of Business Development and Distribution at Cannella Media DTC . “Pat’s immersive travel shows introduce RVers to California’s top destinations. Our commitment to delivering top-tier RV-themed entertainment continues with the launch of this series and we are excited to share The Best of California series with RVTV’s viewership.”The series occasionally features Pattison’s daughter, Liza Pattison, as a co-host, adding an engaging, fresh perspective to the show’s exploration of travel and lifestyle topics.“My family has lived in California since the 1880s and we have a profound love of this place”, Pattison says. “The purpose of the show is to highlight small businesses, people, nature and success stories we see all around us. It’s definitely meant to be a good news show and interactive and we want ideas from our viewers to cover as well.” Pattison said.A veteran on-air host, actor and senior lifestyle influencer, Pattison has been the host of Remade in California for Spectrum Cable, is a regular contributor to PBS’s Next Avenue and Forbes.com. and has done segments on CNBC’s Make Me a Millionaire Inventor, network news and many other broadcast outlets. Pattison’s extensive career in entertainment, including serving as VP of Creative Services at Walt Disney Studios and holding key roles at KTTV, WTTG, WCVB, and Disneyland, lends a polished, insightful, and engaging perspective and personality to the series, making it a standout addition to RVTV’s lineup.Airings begin Monday, December 16th at 7 p.m. on RVTV - check the RVTV website (rvtv.tv) for airing details and where to watch.About RVTV:Created by Cannella Media DTC, RVTV is the premier channel for RV enthusiasts, offering a mix of informative and entertaining content that includes expert reviews, maintenance tips, and travel documentaries. Whether you're an RV aficionado or a curious traveler, RVTV is your go-to source for all things RV.For more info:Pat Pattison’s Best of CaliforniaPat Pattison626-429-3296To book Pat:Jon Book619-778-0849

