Scimitar Sports Canada Launches Exclusive 'Paddle Power' Apparel for the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is thrilled to unveil the launch of “Paddle Power”, an exclusive collection of performance and lifestyle apparel created by ScimitarSports Canada, the Festival’s newly named Official Merchandise Supplier.The Paddle Power line is designed to capture the heart-pounding energy, unity, and pride of Canada’s flagship dragon boat festival. From moisture-wicking performance tees and tanks to stylish hoodies, hats, and accessories, this bold collection is engineered for paddlers and festival fans alike—on and off the water.“This collection isn’t just about looking great—it’s about celebrating the power and passion of the paddling community,” says Pete Mackenzie Bremner, Director/Owner Scimitar Sports Canada . “Paddle Power is a tribute to the teamwork and spirit that defines the festival.”Scimitar Sports Canada, a leader in eco-conscious, high-performance teamwear and custom event merchandise, brings their innovative design and sustainable production practices to the shores of Mooney’s Bay with this exciting collaboration. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase Paddle Power apparel both on-site at the festival and online at www.scimitarsports.ca “We’re proud to welcome Scimitar Sports Canada to our festival family,” says Antony Cooper, Festival Director of Operations | Marketing | Sponsorship | Programming. “Their commitment to quality, sustainability, and community makes them the perfect partner, and we can’t wait to see teams and fans wearing Paddle Power gear with pride.”In addition to the new festival merchandise, teams can also order fully custom uniforms, kits, banners, flags, and tents, giving every crew the opportunity to showcase their identity with pro-level branding and gear.The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival runs June 20–23, 2025, at Mooney’s Bay Park and Beach. Admission is free and the festival features world-class dragon boat racing, family-friendly activities, cultural performances, food vendors, and more.

