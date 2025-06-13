Global Premiere of Online Event 'NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIV' Scheduled for June 20, 2025

NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIV: THE BRIDGES BETWEEN WORLDS

The latest installment of Prime 1 Studio’s online event series, “NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIV,” will premiere on YouTube on Friday, June 20, 2025 (PDT/EDT).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE” is Prime 1 Studio’s signature online entertainment series focused on unveiling upcoming statue releases. Each episode highlights the latest character statues from across eras and genres, presented through the unique perspectives of our painters, as well as exclusive interviews with original creators and directors. Featuring immersive visuals powered by virtual production technology, the series captures the present—and envisions the future—of the ever-evolving world of collectible statues.The newest entry, “XIV: THE BRIDGES BETWEEN WORLDS,” will premiere on YouTube on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 6:00 PM (PDT) / 9:00 PM (EDT).Join us as we cross the bridge between imagination and reality—between fans and Prime 1 Studio.・NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE XIV: THE BRIDGES BETWEEN WORLDSUS: JUNE 20TH, 2025 AT 6:00 PM PDT / 9:00 PM EDTEU: JUNE 21ST, 2025 AT 3:00 AM CESTJP: JUNE 21ST, 2025 AT 10:00 AM JSTLearn more about NEXT LEVEL SHOWCASE:Watch on Prime 1 Studio's YouTube Channel:

