CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Birmingham, AL

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Providing a peaceful, compassionate departure for our beloved animals is the greatest gift and responsibility I can offer as a veterinarian.” — Dr. Morgan Early

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is now officially serving the Birmingham, AL, and surrounding community with the support of a local veterinarian. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Morgan Early will be servicing Birmingham and the surrounding areas.“It is my wish that every family in Birmingham become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."Becoming a veterinarian was my calling, and after six years of clinical experience, I felt compelled to offer in-home euthanasia to ease the burden on families during their most difficult moments. Providing a peaceful, compassionate departure for our beloved animals is the greatest gift and responsibility I can offer as a veterinarian," says Dr. Morgan Early.Dr. Early has always known she was meant to work with animals. Raised in North Alabama, she followed that passion to Auburn University for her undergraduate degree, then on to Tuskegee University for vet school, where she met her husband, who shares the same love for the profession. The couple eventually settled in Birmingham, and for the past six years, it’s been home for them and their five “girls,” a joyful pack made up of three dogs and two cats.After several years working in general veterinary practice, Dr. Early felt pulled in a new direction grounded in compassion and presence. “Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is one of the hardest days in a person’s life,” she says. “I want to help make that experience a little easier, more peaceful, more gentle, and more loving.”That calling led her to offer in-home euthanasia, allowing families to say their final goodbyes in a space that feels safe and familiar. For Dr. Early, it’s a way to honor everything our pets give us, the comfort, the companionship, the unconditional love. “Being able to provide a calm and dignified passing, at home, surrounded by love, that’s what I believe every animal deserves.”Dr. Early is a deeply empathetic guide through these difficult moments. And she brings that same tenderness home, where two of her dogs, Mya and Dollie, have been with her since she was 18. They’re now senior pups, joined by Finley, the young troublemaker of the family, and two sweet cats, Kit and Frodo. Through her work, Dr. Early helps families navigate one of the most emotional chapters of pet ownership, not just as a veterinarian, but as someone who truly understands what it feels like to say goodbye.Dr. Early serves Pelham, Chelsea, Alabaster, Birmingham, Helena, Calera, Montevallo, Leeds,, Childersburg, Trussville, Gardendale, and surrounding areas.Through CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Birmingham. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

