Let's Talk With Melissa Tomlin, Founder, (914) PopUps

Melissa Tomlin, Founder, (914) PopUps ! www.914popups.com www.LetsTalk.press

We are honored to chat today with Melissa Tomlin, Founder, (914) PopUps ! It's quite impressive...a one-of-a-kind network, with over 150 influencers that reaches more than 3 Million followers!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

>"Beyond the magazine covers and behind the lens, she has been a solid, true advocate for small businesses. I am proud to know her as an ally, an advocate but most importantly, a friend. Until we vend again!" @casacherrywoodcarvingsLet’s Talk™: We applaud all the work you do to help so many worthwhile charities. Please tell us more.Melissa Tomlin: My family was actively involved with helping others, and I try to instill that in my daughters as well. We started the Pink Lady Box Project-Westchester as a White Plains-based nonprofit to help women with basic necessities, like toiletries.I feel like the most rewarding was during Covid-19, my friend Aubrey and I started a charity called Caring for Covid. We partnered with the BID White Plains to raise over $75,000 and deliver over 5,000 meals to front line workers. Over the years, i've partnered with more than 25 charitable organizations in Westchester and the surrounding region.Let’s Talk™: We just noticed your day in New York City at The Pierre, a Taj Hotel. What fun and what’s next for (914) PopUps ! Will you be expanding beyond the 914 area code?Melissa Tomlin: Yes, I've been increasingly expanding 914PopUps in Manhattan and throughout Fairfield County to connect more and more businesses and entrepreneurs. Looking forward to all that's to come!Let's Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Melissa, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Melissa Tomlin: I recently had 2 amazing articles written!Please watch my video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edYgCopHvJM One will read on www.914popups.com www.914popups.com ) that, “914PopUps is more than just an event series—it’s a dynamic and ever-evolving retail and social concept founded by Melissa Tomlin, a seasoned stylist, personal shopper, and event planner with a passion for bringing people together. Through a blend of pop-up shopping events, curated experiences, and exclusive networking opportunities, Melissa has created a unique platform that celebrates both community and creativity across Westchester and neighboring cities.”Before we talk about your upcoming calendar of events and new developments at (914) PopUps! please tell us about your journey and what motivated you to launch your brand?Melissa Tomlin: I grew up in a family business of hospitality. Out of college I licenced a fashion brand out of Hong Kong for 4 years, eventually closed that business to move to New York. I started personal shopping at Nordstrom for several years then moving onto the next adventure. My love of fashion and hospitality 914PopUps was created.Let’s Talk™: Your Summer & Fall calendar ( www.914popups.com/events ) looks packed with many entertaining, fun and special events. Care to elaborate?Melissa Tomlin: I'm very excited to partner with Sharc Media and Westchester Parks for the Summer concert and movie series. Most of those will be held at Kensico dam.The Barley Beach house and 914PopUps have collaborated on various events, Rose in Rye and Wine walk are coming up soon.I am working with Greenwich Polo to add vendor activations for the season.I've been expanding by hosting alot of events in New York. I'm excited to be partnering with CinqaSept, one favorite fashion brand at the end of June.You can check my website www.914popups.com or my Instagram to see all the exciting things happenings.Let’s Talk™: Congratulations on the traction you have achieved on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/914popups ) with 12,000+ followers and we understand that you have assembled a most-impressive and powerful network of Westchester influencers that all tolled reaches million of eyeballs – do we have that right, Melissa, and want to share with us brief overview of your strategic influencer partners?Melissa Tomlin: I'm excited about the 914PopUps influencer group. There's over 150+ influencers with over 3 Million followers between our group.The group includes artists, foodies, fashion and content creators. I love that the group is multigenerational. Creators from ages 22- 65 have developed great friendships.Let’s Talk™: Want to share with us any particular success stories?Melissa Tomlin: I’m happy to share these vendor testimonials with you:<

