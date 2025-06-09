Nexxt Spine Announces Key Updates to Executive Leadership Team

Formation of the first senior executive team fueled by record growth in the past two years

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexxt Spine, LLC, a privately held manufacturer of spinal implants and instrumentation, announced key updates to the Company’s Executive Leadership Team. Ryan Campion has been promoted to Chief Strategy and Development Officer (CSDO); Tom O’Hara has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO); Chief People Officer (CPO) Susan Hofer has been appointed to the Executive Leadership Team; Todd Puckett joined Nexxt Spine on June 2, 2025 as Chief Operating Officer; all reporting to President and CEO Andy Elsbury.“Our growth in the past two years has been driven by commercial execution, new product introductions, and hiring of key team members,” stated Andy Elsbury, President and CEO of Nexxt Spine. “Our next growth phase includes footprint expansion of the headquarters, expansion into new product segments, and continuing to hire additional team members across all aspects of the business.”Ryan Campion Promotion to Chief Strategy and Development OfficerCampion joined Nexxt Spine in April 2023 as Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development. He will continue to be responsible for marketing, strategy, regulatory, clinical, market access and reimbursement, corporate development, and in his expanded role will lead Nexxt Spine’s expansion into new product segments and categories.Prior to joining Nexxt Spine, Campion held multiple leadership roles at Dentsply Sirona, Zimmer Biomet, and multiple early-stage startups. Campion holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering from Marquette University and completed the Biodesign Executive Education program at Stanford University.Tom O’Hara Promotion to Chief Commercial OfficerO’Hara joined Nexxt Spine in April 2023 as Vice President Sales Operations. He will continue to be responsible for sales, sales operations, business development, and in his expanded role will be lead expansion of Nexxt Spine into new regions in the United States and Internationally.Prior to joining Nexxt Spine, O’Hara held multiple commercial leadership roles at SeaSpine, Spinal Elements, Stryker Spine, and founded and ran a successful distributorship, InMotion Medical, Inc. O’Hara holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Affairs and Administration from Oklahoma University and completed the AOA-Kellogg Leadership Series, Finance program at Rice University Jesse Jones Graduate School of Management, and the Stryker Leadership Academy at Harvard University Business School.Susan Hofer Appointment as Chief People OfficerHofer joined Nexxt Spine in January 2025 in a newly created role as Chief People Officer. In her role she is responsible for all aspects of talent and human resources developing and executing new strategies to help the company successfully scale.Prior to joining Nexxt Spine, Hofer held multiple human resources leadership roles at Horizon Telcom, Intelligent Fiber Network, and FULLBEAUTY Brands. Hofer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management from the University of Colorado, a Master of Business Administration degree from Michigan State University, and multiple professional certifications (SHRM-CRP, CCP, DiSC).Todd Puckett Appointment as Chief Operating OfficerPuckett joined Nexxt Spine on June 2, 2025, as Chief Operating Officer. He will be responsible for all aspects of operations including manufacturing, logistics, and quality. In addition to these roles, Puckett will be responsible for overseeing the footprint expansion of the Nexxt Spine headquarters including the addition of new manufacturing capabilities.Prior to joining Nexxt Spine, Puckett held multiple operations leadership roles at Axogen, NuVasive, and Zimmer Biomet. Puckett holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University and a Lean Manufacturing certificate from the University of Michigan.ABOUT NEXXT SPINE, LLCFounded in 2009, Nexxt Spine, LLC is a privately held manufacturer of spinal implants and instrumentation headquartered in Noblesville, IN. Nexxt Spine manufactures their own product line therefore offering exceptional quality, American-made implants, hardware, and custom instrumentation for a range of spinal implant needs. For more information, visit www.NexxtSpine.com MEDIA CONTACT

