Nexxt Spine Launches Struxxure® Modular Cervical System

Struxxure MCS Family

The latest innovation in the Anterior Cervical Solutions portfolio is designed to provide personalized solutions to patients and surgeons.

Following a record 10 products launched in 2023, we continue to deliver innovative solutions in 2024 designed to improve patient outcomes and deliver efficiencies to our partners.” — Andy Elsbury, President

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexxt Spine, LLC is proud to announce the launch of the Struxxure® Modular Cervical System (MCS) Struxxure MCS is built on more than ten years of proven clinical use of the Struxxure Anterior Cervical Plate system. MCS is designed to offer intraoperative flexibility and modularity, including two-, three-, and four-hole low-profile variations. The comprehensive solution provides surgeons with the ability to address a wide variety of anatomy and surgical situations.“Struxxure MCS may minimize patient risks due to less esophageal retraction across multiple levels simultaneously when placing the anterior cervical plate,” stated Dr. Shaleen Vira, Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery at University of Arizona School of Medicine - Phoenix / Banner Health. “The combination of the NEXXT MATRIXXCervical Cages and Struxxure MCS may result in improved fusion rates and may improve level specific lordosis restoration.”System Highlights:- Compatible with the full range of Nexxt Spine cervical implants including NEXXT MATRIXX 3-D Printed implants, Cervical and CONVEXX™.- Three styles of plates to address a variety of surgical scenarios including revisions.- Surgical efficiency is driven by reduced surgical steps and multi-purpose instruments.Nexxt Spine will be showcasing Struxxure MCS at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 39th Annual Meeting September 25-28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Surgeons and Distributors may visit Booth 4410 or schedule a hands-on demo with Nexxt Spine product experts who will be in attendance throughout the meeting.ABOUT NEXXT SPINE, LLCFounded in 2009, Nexxt Spine, LLC is a privately held manufacturer of spinal implants and instrumentation headquartered in Noblesville, IN. Nexxt Spine manufactures their own product line therefore offering exceptional quality, American-made implants, hardware, and custom instrumentation for a range of spinal implant needs. For more information, visit www.NexxtSpine.com

