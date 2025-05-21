Nexxt Spine Launches New NEXXT MATRIXX® SI Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System

NEXXT MATRIXX® SI System - HELIXX

Extending innovation in the NEXXT MATRIXX 3D printed titanium portfolio, a comprehensive technology designed to personalize solutions for surgeons and patients.

The versatility and technology the system offers is extremely beneficial to the wide variety of patient conditions and anatomies that I see.” — Dr. Phillip Esce, Head of Neurosurgery, Spartanburg Regional Hospital

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexxt Spine, LLC is proud to announce the launch of the NEXXT MATRIXXSI System.The NEXXT MATRIXX SI System leverages the 3D-printed manufacturing sophistication of the NEXXT MATRIXX 3D printed technology, adding this new complementary offering for SI joint fusion procedures. The variety of implant options are designed to provide maximum versatility for surgeon users.Dr. Phillip Esce, Head of Neurosurgery at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center said, “I am extremely excited about the launch of the NEXXT MATRIXX SI System. The versatility and technology the system offers is extremely beneficial to the wide variety of patient conditions and anatomies that I see. I believe the modulus of elasticity, surface texture and varied pore sizes of the NEXXT MATRIXX 3D Printed technology may contribute to improved outcomes for my patients.”NEXXT MATRIXX SI System Highlights:1. Proprietary NEXXT MATRIXX 3D printed technology designed to be an active participant in the fusion process.2. Variable pore size of 300, 500, and 700μm.3. Minimized titanium material resulting in a porous architecture.4. Due to the micro-roughened porous structure of the NEXXT MATRIXX titanium, the implants have more surface area for bone apposition and potential bony integration than conventional SI implants.5. Dual thread profile designed to provide greater surface area and compression distally, while increasing fixation proximally in the cortical layer.6. Engineered fenestrations that allow for bony harvesting during insertion.7. Instruments designed to reduce steps, minimize working corridors, facilitate efficient implant placement, and support post-packing with graft materials.“Following record revenue in 2024, recent regulatory clearances in Japan and Brazil, and the addition of several key leadership hires in the recent months, our product acceleration engine has only become more aggressive and experienced. We will continue to deliver advanced solutions in 2025 to deliver upon market improvements expressed by our surgeon partners with the goal of enhancing patient outcomes,” says Andy Elsbury, President of Nexxt Spine. “We are thrilled to extend our NEXXT MATRIXX 3D printed technology to SI applications and enter one of the fastest growing product segments in minimally invasive spine.”For more information, visit www.NexxtSpine.com ABOUT NEXXT SPINE, LLCFounded in 2009, Nexxt Spine, LLC is a privately held manufacturer of spinal implants and instrumentation headquartered in Noblesville, IN. Nexxt Spine manufactures their own product line therefore offering exceptional quality, American-made implants, hardware, and custom instrumentation for a range of spinal implant needs. For more information, visit www.NexxtSpine.com

