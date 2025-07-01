Billboard Charts Dance Diva Fawn Makes the Summer Sizzle with Her New Club Track 'Miami'

©FFD Images Miami

Hit songwriter Fawn's upbeat dance tune radiates pure joy, making you want to live life to the fullest and embrace every moment with a positive, carefree spirit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records announces the release of “ Miami ”, the latest high-energy dance track from Top six Billboard-charting artist Fawn —the international singer-songwriter, recording artist, and composer. Set to drop on July 11, 2025, with pre-orders available beginning July 3, this summer-inspired anthem is ready for playlists worldwide.Fawn explains, "This song has an irresistible beat and feel-good energy. It's a joyful, foot-stomping song that instantly puts people in a great mood." Stonedef Records adds, "Fawn’s signature clever lyrics, catchy melodies, and vibrant pop vocals light up the dance floor in this sun-drenched celebration of freedom and fun."“Miami” is part of “The Archive Collection,” a special series by Fawn that unveils never-before-released songs, mixes, and remixes pulled from her personal vault. Fawn continues, "Although originally written for television, the track shines as a club-standard that’s perfect for beach parties, sunset drives, and summertime dance vibes."Produced, engineered and mastered by CMix3r, Fawn recorded her vocals at Terrace Studios in the Hollywood Hills, California and re-mixed and re-mastered the song at 1888 Studios.Reflecting more on the song, Fawn shared, “After going through a few hundred songs, I knew that “Miami” belonged in The Archive Collection for my summer dance releases. It’s the perfect ‘put your toes in the sand’ kind of song that says, ‘It’s fun time—it’s summertime, now get your groove on!’”“Miami” will be available on all major digital platforms, including Beatport, starting July 11, 2025. Get ready to roll down the windows, turn up the volume, and dance your way through summer with Fawn’s latest sizzling hit.

