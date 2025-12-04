Hit Singer-Songwriter Fawn Releases 'Christmas Time,' a Warm and Inspiring Ballad About the True Reason for the Season

“Christmas Time” is a stirring ballad, gently reminding us that the truth of Christmas may be forgotten, but it’s always there, waiting for us to return to it

After writing 'Christmas Time' in one take, I recognized its story and felt deep awe for the higher-power flow of songwriting. Tapping into that always surprises and amazes me in the best way!” — Fawn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stonedef Records keeps the holiday spirit alive with “ Christmas Time ,” a heartfelt original song from Billboard chart-topper Fawn , the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-talented artist. The song will be released on Friday, December 5, 2025.Written, performed, and recorded by Fawn in her Hollywood Hills sound lab, Terrace Studios, this emotional ballad features layers of rich backing vocals written, arranged, and sung by Fawn and singer-songwriter Vincent Covello. The result is a lush tapestry of sound, brought to life with the production and orchestration of Cameron Lasswell.Fawn explained, “'Christmas Time' is a deeply personal song for me. One night I felt the song coming through me, and whenever that happens, I drop everything I'm doing and heed the call—whether I’m driving, in a dead sleep, or in the middle of something, as always, I have to stop everything to capture it. This was one of those moments.” Fawn continued, "The song came out in one take. I couldn't believe it! When I realized what the subject was, I was in even more awe of the whole 'higher power' process of lyric and songwriting."Stonedef Records commented, “Whenever Fawn, Vincent Covello, and Cameron Lasswell come together, something truly special happens. The vocal chemistry between the two Berklee College of Music singer-songwriters, paired with Cameron’s seamless orchestrations and production, creates an effortlessly unified sound.” Stonedef Records continued, “Fawn's excellent songwriting and their combined talents always guarantee something special."Fawn’s original song “Christmas Time” will be released on all platforms December 5, 2025. The hand-crafted animated music video, created by artist Shawn Darling of Red Specter Studios, premieres the following week on YouTube at www.youtube.com/FawnTV About Fawn:Fawnis an award-winning ASCAP singer-songwriter, composer, recording artist and voice-over artist who has shared the top of the Billboard dance charts with Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson with her song Wish U Love reaching #6 with producers Chad Jack and Tim Letteer. The music video of the same song remained in the Top 10 on MTV's LOGO channel for 5 months and was 2nd only to Madonna in sales the first 2 months of its release. Wish U Love charted at #5 on the Billboard breakout charts and made #142 for the Top 200 Hit Dance Songs. In 2016 two other songs written and performed by Fawn placed in the top 10 EDM/chill-out charts Where Has Your Love Gone and Solitude, both produced by Digital Sixable.Fawn's songs and voice can be heard all over the world in film, TV shows and commercials such as Mars Attacks!, Independence Day, Flatliners, Batman and Robin, Airforce One, Twister, Extreme Measures, The Postman, Peter Pan, Dinosaur, Lincoln, The Natalee Holloway Story, Hollywood Heights, The Young and The Restless, The Little Red Wagon, Spike Lee’s ‘The Girl Is In Trouble,’ Guiding Light, Ugly Betty, Charlie's Angels, CSI Miami, Barbie, Ford, Lavazza Coffee, Mazda, Universal Studios and Pontiac, to name a few. She has won 4 Cover Model of the year awards and was part of the Coffee Table Book 'A Day In My Shoes, Pumps and Pups' alongside other animal lovers and celebrities such as Diane Warren and Cindy Landon.A Berklee College of Music Alumni, Fawn has performed onstage for audiences of over 500,000. Fawn is also published book author with her short story “The Jackalope and The Jellybean” in the book “Tales Of The Jackalope”. Her music can be heard on multiple albums and compilations on Armada, Silk Sofa, Proton, Monstercat, Hades and Stonedef Records. Fawn owns and operates Terrace Studios in Los Angeles, Studio 1888 and owns Songirl Music, ASCAP and MyPosieMyRosie Music, BMI.Fawn’s original song, "Wait For The Sun" for Black Lives Matter has music video cameos by Debra Wilson, Shanice Wilson, Joanna Cassidy, Kate Linder, Judy Tenuta, Calista Carradine, Molly Hopkins, Christy McGinity, Al Burke, Cher Rue, Val Watson, Tim Owens, Hunter Payton Mendoza and more.Fawn produced, sang and wrote the award-winning melody to the theme song of the critically praised podcast series, “A Voice in Violet” as well as several featured songs. The podcast stars actors Nikki Blonsky, Brooke Lewis Bellas, Bronson Pinchot, Eric Etebari, Nelson Lee and Wilson Jermain Heredia.AWARDS:• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Savant” 2025• Accolade Competition Original Score/Music “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Davey Awards, US Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• Communicator Award Of Excellence “A Voice in Violet” 2023• W3 Awards Silver Award “A Voice in Violet” 2023• JPF Music Award Best Dance Song “Small” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Idiosyncratic” 2020• JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song “Christmas Time” 2020• The Great American Song Contest Finalist “Monster House” 2019• The Great American Song Contest Winner “Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018• Song Of The Year Finalist “Christmas Time” 2015• Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist “Miami” 2015• EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013• Song Of The Year Winner “Into The Light” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Wish You Love” 2009• JPF Music Award Best EDM Album “Body Soul and Mind” 2009• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Just Look At Us Now”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Livin’ Without Your Love”• Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award “Playin’ The Fool”• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2007• Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006• Music Freedom Highest Selling EDM Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:• Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025• Indie Series Award "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "A Voice in Violet" 2024• Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Ashes” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Into Me” 2020• JPF Music Award Best EDM Song “Solitude” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song “Over” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album “Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020• JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song “Ho Ho Ho It’s A Holiday” 2020• EOTM Award Best Music Video “Wish U Love” 2013• EOTM Award Best Pop Song “Wish U Love” 2013• Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Electronic Dance Song "Wish U Love" 2010THE EARLY YEARS Fawn began her entertainment industry career at the ripe age of 6 months old, starring in several National TV Commercials. By the time she was 9 years old, she was doing voice-overs, singing commercials and touring with the world renown children's Chorale directed by Duain Wolfe, as well as training with famed Gwen Bowen in all styles of dance. As a young teenager, her first song Oneday was produced by BT, Brian Transeau (Film Composer for Monster/Fast and Furious) and released by the Oneday Foundation. With all proceeds going to HIV/AIDS families and awareness for the cause, a substantial amount was raised, helping purchase and renovate a large home which serviced 12 states in the United States for all individuals and families in need of care. At age 14 Fawn worked with internationally known French composer Jean Berger', then continued her vocal solo work with Grammy-nominated conductor Paul Salamunovich. She then went on tour in Japan, Hong Kong and China for a few months starring in the musical 'Oklahoma!' before attending Berklee College Of Music in Boston where she won multiple prestigious songwriting awards before moving to Los Angeles.

