BIOSTAR INTRODUCES THE EDGECOMP MS-N97 INDUSTRIAL SYSTEM

POWERING INTELLIGENT EDEG COMPUTING FOR MODERN RETAIL

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to introduce the EdgeComp MS-N97, a key product in its newly launched EdgeComp industrial system lineup. Purpose-built for smart retail, EdgeComp MS-N97 delivers exceptional space efficiency, reliability, and intelligent performance—making it the perfect fit for modern retail environments where compactness and capability are paramount.Featuring a compact, fanless design, the EdgeComp MS-N97 is powered by the IntelAlder Lake-N N97 processor, delivering an ideal balance of performance and energy efficiency. With four cores running up to 3.6GHz and a low 12W TDP, it supports continuous, silent operation even in tight installations, making it ideal for kiosks, vending machines, point-of-sale systems, and digital signage throughout today’s fast-paced retail spaces. It also features integrated IntelUHD Graphics, delivering smooth and reliable visual output for applications such as digital signage, live menus, or interactive kiosks.Engineered for seamless integration, the EdgeComp MS-N97 offers a versatile set of I/O and connectivity options tailored to the needs of retail system integrators, OEM partners, and IoT solution providers. It features dual 2.5GbE Intel LAN ports for fast, stable networking, along with HDMI 2.0 and DP++ 1.4 outputs for crisp multi-display configurations. With four COM ports, six USB ports—including two USB 3.2 Gen 1—and multiple expansion slots, the system effortlessly connects to a wide range of peripherals such as barcode scanners, payment terminals, ticket printers, and smart cameras.As the demand for edge AI in retail continues to grow, EdgeComp MS-N97 rises to the occasion with support for M.2-based AI accelerators like MemryX and HAILO. This enables businesses to deploy real-time analytics, automation, and intelligent decision-making directly at the edge. Paired with up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, M.2 NVMe or SATA storage, and wide-range 9–24V DC input, EdgeComp MS-N97 is a powerful and efficient solution for space-constrained deployments where performance cannot be compromised. With support for operating temperatures ranging from 0°C to 60°C and humidity levels from 5% to 90%, EdgeComp MS-N97 is engineered for stable performance in demanding retail and industrial settings.Compatible with Windows 10/11, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, and Ubuntu 20.04, EdgeComp MS-N97 gives developers and system integrators the flexibility to build and deploy across diverse software environments. Whether powering a self-checkout kiosk, managing a smart surveillance system, or driving high-impact digital signage, EdgeComp MS-N97 delivers the performance, stability, and intelligence to empower the next wave of smart, connected retail experiences.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

