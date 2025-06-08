St. Albans Barracks / Burglary in Richford / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2003904

TROOPER: Benjamin Weed

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 07, 2025 at 0057 hours

LOCATION: 80 Main St Richford, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary/Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Raven Hendrix

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 7th at approximately 005 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were notified of an alarm at the North Country Federal Credit Union located at 80 Main St in the town of Richford. While En route to the scene, Troopers were notified that the security system captured images indicating that a male suspect had gained entry through two sets of doors and taken property from the coin area of the bank. Upon their arrival, responding troopers determined that the suspect had left the scene. US Border Patrol Agents assisted with the initial response / investigation. Members of The Richford Fire Department also responded and assisted with securing the damaged doors to the building.

During the course of the investigation throughout the day, Troopers encountered the suspect asleep in a vehicle two houses down from the scene. The suspect, identified as 24 year old Raven Hendrix of Richford, was subsequently taken into custody for the charge of burglary. He was transported to the St. Albans Field Station for processing. He was then lodged for lack of $500 bail and detoxed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was simultaneously issued a citation for an unrelated outstanding warrant to appear in court the following Monday.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 09, 2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: N