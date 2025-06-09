2025 ODBF PLEDGE CHALLENGE RECIPIENT CHARITIES

Children's Aid Foundation of Ottawa, Camp For Kids All Smiles At Matthew House Athletes paddling for the finish at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation Annual Campaign to Raise Funds for Vital Local Charitable Community Services

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through June 30, Ottawa Dragon Boat Foundation (ODBF) aims to mobilize the power of paddlers, partners, and the public to raise funds that will uplift Ottawa’s most vulnerable communities. The 2025 ODBF Pledge Challenge , annual fundraising campaign, held in conjunction with the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival June 20-22, is in support of essential local programs in the National Capital Region.Funds raised will be awarded to organizations delivering vital services in healthcare, youth development, refugee resettlement, mental health, addiction recovery, and grief support. The campaign will benefit the following local charities:2025 ODBF Pledge Challenge Partner CharitiesBruyère Health FoundationMatthew House OttawaChildren’s Aid Foundation of OttawaTim Hortons Foundation CampsYouth Services Bureau (YSB)Additional Grant RecipientsUnbroken Recovery One Rep at a TimeBereaved Families of Ontario (Ottawa Chapter)“We are so proud to be working with all our 2025 grant recipients,” said Shelley Freake, ODBF Director of Fundraising. “These organizations embody resilience and compassion. We’re proud to amplify their impact as they serve our most vulnerable neighbours.”Where Your Donation GoesBruyère Health FoundationFunds will support the Mother Bruyère Legacy Fund and its new Patient Wish Program, covering essential items like wheelchair ramps and walkers, as well as personal wishes to enhance emotional well‑being—helping low‑income patients return home with dignity and joy.Matthew House OttawaWith refugee arrivals rising, this grant helps Matthew House open new homes for claimants arriving without sponsors. In 2024, the organization housed over 204 individuals; with ODBF’s support, it aims to reach over 300 in 2025.Children’s Aid Foundation of OttawaContrary to public perception, most children supported by the Foundation are not in foster care. This grant helps provide beds, clothing, tutoring, sports, and enrichment opportunities that keep families intact and children safe at home.Tim Hortons Foundation CampsFunding supports Camp des Voyageurs Tim Horton in Quyon, QC, offering multi-year development programs for youth aged 12–16 from low-income homes. Youth learn leadership, resilience, and responsibility—transforming potential into possibility.Youth Services Bureau (YSB)This pledge will expand evening workshops at YSB’s downtown drop-in centre—supporting mental health and life-skills training for 150 more at-risk youth in the next 12 months.New Initiative GrantsUnbroken Recovery One Rep at a TimeThis grant will launch a peer-led yoga program for those in addiction recovery. It includes instructor training, insurance, outreach, and studio partnerships—promoting mindfulness, anxiety relief, and community connection.Bereaved Families of Ontario – Ottawa ChapterFunding will purchase a Meeting Owl 4+ hybrid conferencing system, allowing seamless grief support both in-person and virtually—improving accessibility for rural, elderly, and mobility-challenged participants.“Year after year, our community and supporters rally to raise critical funds for Ottawa’s charities,” said Antony Cooper, ODBF Director of Operations, Marketing, and Sponsorship. “These 2025 pledges reflect our commitment to health, safety, and empowerment—ensuring every dollar makes a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.”Join the MovementThe ODBF Pledge Challenge runs until June 30, 2025.Donate today at www.odbf.ca or join a team and raise funds directly.Businesses and organizations interested in corporate partnerships or team sponsorships are encouraged to contact ODBF to learn how to get involved and make a lasting local impact.Together, we paddle. Together, we give. Together, we can make a difference.

