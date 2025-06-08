State Police Investigating Trooper-Involved, Five-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Howard County

June 8, 2025

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper-involved, five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Howard County.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger in the Jeep was transported by ambulance to Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries. A trooper with the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he has since been released. The driver of a GMC pickup truck was also transported by ambulance to Howard County General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Around 2:02 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack received a call for a report of a trooper-involved crash in the area of southbound Interstate 95, north of Maryland 100. According to a preliminary investigation, an on-duty Maryland State Trooper, in his unmarked patrol vehicle, was stationary on the left shoulder of I-95, when for unknown reasons, was struck by the Jeep. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to travel into the roadway, where it was then struck by a GMC pickup, a Lincoln SUV, and a Volkswagen passenger vehicle.

The operator of the Volkswagen, identified as Brenton Passmore, 32, of Crofton, Maryland, was arrested on scene and charged with suspected driving under the influence.

Lanes were closed for approximately four hours but have since reopened. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

