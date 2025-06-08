16th IIICF to Open on 10 June, Gathering Nearly 70 Ministerial-level Officials, New Record for All Editions

MACAU, June 8 - The 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum & Exhibition (IIICF) is one of the largest and most international annual industry events, setting the highest standards and achieving the greatest impact in global infrastructure co-operation. It will bring together over 3,500 political and business leaders from more than 70 countries and regions in the global infrastructure sector, including nearly 70 ministerial-level officials, setting a new record for all previous editions; senior executives from more than 20 international financial institutions; officials from over ten international organisations; chairpersons of more than 20 international trade associations; and senior executives from more than 800 international engineering and industrial chain enterprises. From 10 to 12 June (Tuesday to Thursday), they will gather in Macao to discuss “Enhanced Connectivity for Win-Win Co-operation”. This will be achieved through over 250 supporting activities, including themed forums and the newly added Launching Ceremony for Innovative Achievements, as well as an 8,000-square-metre exhibition, to actively promote international infrastructure connectivity and co-operation and expand the international network.

The press conference for the 16th IIICF was held today (8 June), with representatives of the organisers – Chairman of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) Fang Qiuchen, and President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region Vincent U– introducing the event details.

Leveraging four major platform functions to enhance interconnectivity and facilitate infrastructure cooperation

Mr Fang Qiuchen stated that this year’s IIICF showcases the four major platform functions crucial to the industry: “knowledge exchange and mutual learning, exhibitions and displays, authoritative report releases, and business promotion”. First, promoting knowledge exchange and mutual learning to build industry consensus. 220 elite representatives from governments, industries, academic institutions, and research bodies across the global infrastructure sector have been invited to discuss the latest issues and cutting-edge topics in global infrastructure connectivity, focusing on the theme of the 16th IIICF. Second, integrating conferences and exhibitions to showcase major national achievements. Further highlighting the complementary combination of conferences and exhibitions, and spotlighting a batch of new technologies, products, achievements and solutions that represent the direction of new quality productive forces.

Releasing indices and reports related to the Belt and Road Initiative and infrastructure development in Portuguese-speaking countries

Mr Fang Qiuchen further stated that the third is focus the launch of achievements, centred on technological innovation. Debut@Macao—Launching Ceremony for Innovative Deliverables will release 30 innovative technological achievements that are the most ground-breaking, exemplary, and leading in the industry. The event will also continue to release indices and reports related to the “Belt and Road” Initiative and infrastructure development in Portuguese-speaking countries. Fourth, to pragmatically align and promote project implementation. Over 200 diverse exchange activities, such as the exhibition tour, corporate roadshow, project promotion, and business matching, will be arranged to practically promote project co-operation and yield more tangible results.

30 technologies and products presented at the Launching Ceremony, including eight global debuts, with a 16% increase in ASEAN participation

Mr Vincent U summed up the highlights of the event with “Three Synergies and One Driving Force”. He explained that the first synergy is between infrastructure and debut opportunities. A total of 30 technologies and products will be presented during the Launching Ceremony, with eight being global debuts. The second synergy is between conferences and exhibitions. This year, the event has officially been renamed to include “Exhibition” in the title. This underscores the benefits of combining conferences and exhibitions. The third synergy is between the international community and Macao. Over 3,500 trade visitors from more than 70 countries and regions will attend the event, with ASEAN participation significantly increasing by 16% over last year, and Indonesia, Laos, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam sending representatives for the first time. Additionally, this year’s IIICF will shine a spotlight on Macao elements to enhance the participation effectiveness of Macao and Hengqin enterprises.

The high spending power of IIICF attendees: Per capita spending reached MOP 23,000 last year

“One Driving Force” refers to IIICF’s role in boosting Macao’s economic development as a high-level, international, professional MICE event. Mr Vincent U went on to say that, according to the available data, the average per capita spending of conference and exhibition participants in 2024 was MOP 4,099. Of these, IIICF attendees stood out with per capita spending of MOP 23,000, ranking at a high level among numerous MICE events. Furthermore, 90% of the exhibition booths at this year’s IIICF are fully customised, which is the highest proportion of any MICE event in Macao. This is expected to generate around MOP 20 million in revenue for the exhibition construction industry.

The 16th IIICF will be open to the public free of charge for three consecutive days. For more information about the 16th IIICF, please visit: http://www.iiicf.org/.