MPD Arrests Northeast Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a carjacking that occurred in Northeast.

On Friday, June 6, 2025, at approximately 12:19 p.m., First District officers responded to the 300 block of N Street, Northeast, for a report of a carjacking. The suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, and demanded the victim’s property and car keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

At approximately 2:10 p.m., the suspects were involved in a vehicle crash near 11th and I Streets, Northeast. After bailing out of the vehicle, they were apprehended by responding officers. 22-year-old Ira Shaw-Bates of Southeast, D.C. and 40-year-old Derrick Coltrane of Northeast, D.C. were arrested and charged with Carjacking.

CCN: 25084499

