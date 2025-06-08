Tahoe Wine & Feast Set to Elevate South Lake Tahoe's Culinary Scene

Tahoe Wine & Feast, a four-day extravaganza in South Lake Tahoe taking place from September 18th to 21st, 2025, at the stunning Tahoe Blue Events Center.

We are thrilled to bring the Tahoe Wine & Feast to life, offering an unparalleled experience that celebrates the best in wine, food, and hospitality, all while supporting local charities” — Tom Kees, Organizer

STATELINE, NV, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Grapeness Productions LLC is proud to present the first-ever Tahoe Wine & Feast , a four-day extravaganza set to transform the South Lake Tahoe culinary landscape. Taking place from September 18th to 21st, 2025, at the stunning Tahoe Blue Events Center , this event promises a celebration of wine, food, and alpine elegance, all while benefiting local charities.Dates: September 18–21, 2025Schedule: https://tahoewinefeast.com/event-schedule Location: Tahoe Blue Events Center, South Lake Tahoe, CAProduced by: Total Grapeness Productions LLCTickets & Info: Tickets begin at $175 on tahoewinefeast.comVenue: Tahoe Blue Events Center, 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449Wine enthusiasts and culinary connoisseurs can expect a spectacular showcase of over 300 wines from prestigious regions, including Napa, Sonoma, Monterey, Oregon, Washington, Italy, France, Spain, and beyond. The event will feature curated small plates from acclaimed chefs, included in the ticket price, along with tastings from select craft breweries and high-end spirits.Highlights of the event include the WOW Brunch (Women of Wine) on Thursday, VIP Dinners & Seminars from Thursday through Saturday, and the Grand Tastings on Saturday and Sunday (Sept 20–21) from 11 AM to 3 PM. Notably, an exclusive VIP Dinner with Chappellet Winery and multiple James Beard Award-winner Chef Jon Bonnell will add a touch of culinary prestige to the occasion."We are thrilled to bring the Tahoe Wine & Feast to life, offering an unparalleled experience that celebrates the best in wine, food, and hospitality, all while supporting local charities," said the organizers.This premier event will combine the beauty of Lake Tahoe with a world-class culinary experience, offering the public the opportunity to indulge in the finest offerings from the industry. VIP packages are available, providing access to special events, seminars, and exclusive dinners throughout the four-day celebration.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit tahoewinefeast.com and tahoeblueeventcenter.com.Don't miss this chance to be part of the Tahoe Wine & Feast, where wine, food, and breathtaking surroundings come together for an unforgettable experience.

