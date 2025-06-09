Global Aerospace Bearings Market To Reach $14.62 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 10.9%

Aerospace Bearings Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The aerospace bearings market size has witnessed significant growth over recent years, escalating from $8.68 billion in 2024 to $9.66 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. This historic period of increase has been driven by key factors such as aging of aircraft fleet, amplification in military budgets, modifications in regulations, a surge in space exploration initiatives, and a heightened focus on lightweight materials.

What's fueling the growth of the aerospace bearings market going forward?

The trajectory of the aerospace bearings market is set to follow an upward trajectory in the forthcoming years. Expected Market Growth: The projections indicate an escalation to $14.62 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period is predicated on the burgeoning growth of emerging markets, growing cyber threats, extensive infrastructure development, surging demand for new aircraft, escalating requirement for UAVs. The future outlook is also influenced by trends including advancements in lubrication technologies, smart bearings, miniaturization, sustainable bearing solutions, and condition monitoring systems.

What’s Driving the aerospace bearings market Growth?

One of the major factors spurring the growth of the sector is the increasing focus on green aerospace. The green move significantly drives the expansion of the aerospace bearings market. The green aerospace sector is dedicated to enhancing aircraft fuel economy and innovating new technologies and systems for sustainable air transportation. Major bearing manufacturers are centering their efforts on producing fuel-efficient bearings to propel the market demand towards low emission products.

What key player strategies are driving the aerospace bearings market?

The complete report provides an in-depth analysis of key industry players: Major companies operating in the aerospace bearings market include AST Bearings LLC, EnPro Industries Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Kaman Corporation, New Hampshire Ball Bearings Inc., National Precision Bearing Group of Mechatronics Inc., RBC Bearings Incorporated, SKF Group, Schaeffler AG, NTN Corporation, The Timken Company, Pacamor Kubar BearingsPKB, Regal Beloit Corporation, Schatz Bearing Corporation, HKT Bearings Limited, GGB Bearing Technology, NSK Ltd., THK CO. LTD., Aurora Bearing Company, Precision Bearing Co., SGL Bearings India Private Limited, Spherical Bearings Private Limited, The Barden Corporation., The General Bearing Corporation., The Torrington Company., TimkenSteel Corporation, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Wafangdian Bearing Co Ltd., Zhejiang Tianma Bearing Co Ltd., ZYS Bearing Co Ltd.

What are the emerging trends in the aerospace bearings market?

One significant trend shaping up is the focus of these key companies on developing innovative solutions, such as turbine generator bearings, to augment the efficiency and reliability of aerospace applications. For instance, in April 2024, NSK Ltd., launched a gas turbine generator bearing designed specifically for electric vertical take-off and landing eVTOL aircraft, these innovative bearings significantly reduce the required lubricant supply by nearly 80% enhancing the flight ranges for eVTOLs.

How is the aerospace bearings market segmented?

A thorough overview of the market is incomplete without a comprehensive classification of different segments. The aerospace bearings market report is segmented –

1 By Bearing Type: Plain Bearing, Roller Bearing, Ball Bearing, Others

2 By Material: Stainless Steel, Fiber-Reinforced Composites, Engineered Plastics, Ceramics, Alloy

3 By Application: Landing Gear, Cockpit Control, Aerostructure, Aircraft Systems, Engine And APU Systems, Doors, Aircraft Interiors

Subsegments:

1 By Plain Bearing: Solid Plain Bearings, Sleeve Bearings, Journal Bearings, Thrust Bearings

2 By Roller Bearing: Cylindrical Roller Bearings, Tapered Roller Bearings, Spherical Roller Bearings, Needle Roller Bearings

3 By Ball Bearing: Deep Groove Ball Bearings, Angular Contact Ball Bearings, Self-Aligning Ball Bearings, Thrust Ball Bearings

4 By Others: Magnetic Bearings, Fluid Bearings, Composite Bearings, Special-purpose Bearings

What are the regional insights in the aerospace bearings market?

In terms of geographic distribution, North America led the aerospace bearings market in 2024. During the forecast period, this region is poised to be the fastest-growing contributor to the market share. The regions elaborated on in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

