JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia, the talented Filipina pop artist, is navigating a remarkable journey marked by both triumph and adversity. After experiencing a physical injury that halted her promising tennis career, which included becoming the youngest winner of the Irish Open and competing at Wimbledon and the US Open, Eylsia faced another setback during the COVID pandemic that affected her vocal abilities.

Lisa Pamintuan, President of Worldipi.com, understands the impact of such challenges. “Injuries can shift the trajectory of one's life,” she notes. “Eylsia's determination to return to music after her experiences is truly inspiring.”

Eylsia's passion for music led her to become a record company executive, where she oversaw a patented CD format that featured legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Pavarotti. “The excitement of Hollywood never left me,” she shares, reflecting on her diverse career path that includes law and education.

After acquiring Worldipi.com, a leader in intellectual property and technology, Eylsia harnessed its innovations, including AI and telecommunications, to augment her voice and age. “While COVID challenged me physically, the technology we developed allowed me to restore and even enhance my vocal abilities,” she explains. Her latest single, "Queen of the Game," has already amassed over a million downloads in less than a week, even before its release on major streaming platforms.

In addition to her music career, Eylsia has taken ownership of the iconic brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, aiming to elevate it alongside luxury brands like Chanel and Gucci. Through her online store, www.ThePalmBeachOutlet.com, she offers high-end Python handbags and accessories, promising both quality and trendiness.

As Eylsia records new songs, she contemplates the implications of AI for emerging artists. “While my voice is better than ever, I worry about the impact of technology on the next generation of musicians,” she admits. “We must balance innovation with compassion, especially for those seeking new educational opportunities.”

Eylsia is also developing a television series titled "The Other Side," which will delve into the intersection of AI and creativity, further showcasing her commitment to exploring the evolving landscape of music and technology.

With her resilience and vision, Eylsia is poised to redefine what it means to be a pop artist in today’s world.



About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

