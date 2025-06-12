New Book 'DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care' Now Available on Amazon

Aaron Bloom, CEO DocMJ www.DocMJ.com

DocMJ: A behind-the-scenes look at building one of America’s largest medical cannabis practices with a focus on patient care, growth, and regulatory insight.

This book is more than just a business story—it’s about the patients we’ve served and the dedicated physicians and staff who helped make DocMJ what it is today.” — Aaron Bloom, CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocMJ is proud to announce the publication of DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care, a new book written by CEO Aaron Bloom that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of one of the nation’s largest medical cannabis physician networks.Drawing on nearly a decade of experience leading DocMJ, Bloom shares lessons learned, regulatory insights, and the company’s mission-driven approach to patient care. The book details how DocMJ scaled across multiple states, overcame complex legal challenges, and prioritized compassionate care while building a profitable, patient-centered business.“This book is more than just a business story—it’s about the patients we’ve served and the dedicated physicians and staff who helped make DocMJ what it is today,” said Bloom.DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care is now available for purchase on Amazon . To learn more, visit www.DocMJ.com

