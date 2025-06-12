Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,440 in the last 365 days.

New Book 'DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care' Now Available on Amazon

Aaron Bloom, CEO DocMJ

Aaron Bloom, CEO DocMJ

DocMJ Green Cross with Stethoscope

www.DocMJ.com

DocMJ: A behind-the-scenes look at building one of America’s largest medical cannabis practices with a focus on patient care, growth, and regulatory insight.

This book is more than just a business story—it’s about the patients we’ve served and the dedicated physicians and staff who helped make DocMJ what it is today.”
— Aaron Bloom, CEO
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMJ is proud to announce the publication of DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care, a new book written by CEO Aaron Bloom that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the evolution of one of the nation’s largest medical cannabis physician networks.

Drawing on nearly a decade of experience leading DocMJ, Bloom shares lessons learned, regulatory insights, and the company’s mission-driven approach to patient care. The book details how DocMJ scaled across multiple states, overcame complex legal challenges, and prioritized compassionate care while building a profitable, patient-centered business.

“This book is more than just a business story—it’s about the patients we’ve served and the dedicated physicians and staff who helped make DocMJ what it is today,” said Bloom.

DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care is now available for purchase on Amazon. To learn more, visit www.DocMJ.com.

Aaron Bloom
DocMJ
+1 727-420-2329
Aaron.Bloom@DocMJ.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book 'DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care' Now Available on Amazon

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more