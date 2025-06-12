New Book 'DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care' Now Available on Amazon
DocMJ: A behind-the-scenes look at building one of America’s largest medical cannabis practices with a focus on patient care, growth, and regulatory insight.
Drawing on nearly a decade of experience leading DocMJ, Bloom shares lessons learned, regulatory insights, and the company’s mission-driven approach to patient care. The book details how DocMJ scaled across multiple states, overcame complex legal challenges, and prioritized compassionate care while building a profitable, patient-centered business.
“This book is more than just a business story—it’s about the patients we’ve served and the dedicated physicians and staff who helped make DocMJ what it is today,” said Bloom.
DocMJ: The Business of Compassionate Cannabis Care is now available for purchase on Amazon. To learn more, visit www.DocMJ.com.
