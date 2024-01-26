DocMJ Expands Cannabis Healthcare Services In Florida
DocMJ expands locations in Florida, offering more locations for new patients to see caring cannabis physicians.
Providing quality medical care means ensuring that there are DocMJ offices conveniently located throughout the state of Florida.”CLEARWATER, FL, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMJ (www.DocMJ.com), Florida’s largest medical cannabis healthcare provider, announces two new clinic locations for patients seeking the benefits of medical cannabis. DocMJ has provided healthcare services to over 500,000 patients.
Following the successful acquisition of MedWell Health and Wellness Centers in January 2023, DocMJ expanded its locations in Florida. Patients have two new options for seeing a physician for a medical cannabis card evaluation at 3807 Tyrone Blvd N, St. Petersburg, and 5045 Fruitville Rd #123, in Sarasota.
“Florida patients now can schedule a recertification, or medical card renewal, through telemedicine, with a previous provider. However, Florida patients seeking to be certified for the first time or with a new doctor must complete the appointment in person with the physician.
Providing quality medical care means ensuring that there are DocMJ offices conveniently located throughout the state of Florida. For continuity of care, patients should not have to travel long distances to be certified for medical cannabis.” —Aaron Bloom, CEO.
DocMJ now provides cannabis health evaluation services from more than 30 locations in Florida. Over eighty-five percent of patients return to the DocMJ physician they trust to be re-certified for doctor-supervised medical cannabis.
About DocMJ
DocMJ is a medical marijuana physician practice that provides affordable and compassionate care to patients seeking the wellness benefits of cannabis. Since 2016, DocMJ’s 50+ physicians have made a positive difference in patients’ lives, providing more than 500,000 patient visits.
DocMJ currently provides medical cannabis health evaluations to patients in Florida, Texas, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The headquarters for DocMJ and Medwell Health and Wellness Centers is in Clearwater, Florida, where DocMJ has operated since 2016.
About Medwell Health and Wellness Centers
Medwell Health and Wellness Centers (www.Medwellhealth.net), established in 2015, are Medical Cannabis Evaluation Clinics serving the Massachusetts residents with service unparalleled in the cannabis community. Medwell Health and Wellness Centers provide streamlined, education-based options for patients and the community. Appointments are offered to Massachusetts residents seven days a week through telemedicine consultations.
