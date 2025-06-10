ECS Wellness Expands Insurance-Based Medical Cannabis and Integrative Care Model to Meet Growing Demand

Dr. Ryan Zaklin, Medical Director

ECS Wellness, Massachusetts’ only insurance-based cannabis medical practice, expands care team and services to meet growing patient demand.

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECS Wellness Expands Insurance-Based Medical Cannabis and Integrative Care Model to Meet Growing DemandECS Wellness, a leading integrative medical practice affiliated with the Mass General Brigham (MGB) healthcare system, is expanding its clinical team and services in response to increased demand for patient-centered, insurance-based medical cannabis care. Practicing since 2016, ECS Wellness is now adding new practitioners and launching enhanced lifestyle and nutritional medicine offerings to better support the comprehensive needs of its growing patient population.“ECS Wellness has always been grounded in the belief that patients deserve real medical care—not just a quick certification,” said Dr. Zaklin, Medical Director of ECS Wellness. “We evaluate the whole patient, provide specific guidance, and follow up to make sure treatments are actually working. That’s the kind of care people expect from specialists—and it’s what we deliver.”Unlike traditional cash-pay clinics, ECS Wellness offers cannabis evaluations and ongoing support through insurance-covered telehealth visits. This model not only reduces out-of-pocket costs for patients but also integrates cannabis therapy into a broader care framework, including treatment for chronic pain, sleep disturbances, anxiety, appetite disorders, and more.ECS Wellness’s unique model of care includes:• Insurance-Covered Cannabis Evaluations: Patients receive medical cannabis certifications through telehealth visits covered by most major insurers.• Clinical Expertise and MGB Affiliation: ECS is led by experienced practitioners affiliated with the Mass General Brigham system.• Ongoing Medical Support: Providers offer follow-up care, dosing adjustments, and personalized recommendations based on patient progress.• Lifestyle & Nutrition Medicine: The practice is expanding services to include nutrition counseling and integrative wellness support, addressing the full scope of patient health.• Personalized Treatment Plans: Each patient receives tailored recommendations on what products to use, how much to take, and where to find them.“This is the difference between issuing a card and practicing medicine,” said Dr. Zaklin. “We meet patients where they are and support them every step of the way.”With an increasing number of patients seeking clinically guided cannabis care, ECS Wellness is expanding its provider team to improve access and maintain its high standard of care.For more information or to schedule an insurance-covered visit from the comfort of your home, visit www.ecswellness.com Media Contact:Aaron Bloom(727) 420-2329Aaron.Bloom@ecswellness.com

