Blue Sky Children’s Academy Names Director as It Prepares for Fall Grand Opening

Inaugural Director of Blue Sky Children's Academy, Jordan Bennet Next Gen Pastor - Rez Church, Ty Bellmore

Faith-based early learning center in Northern Colorado appoints U.S. Army veteran Jordan Bennett as Director ahead of its fall 2025 grand opening.

WINDSOR, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sky Children’s Academy , a new faith-based early learning center serving families in Northern Colorado, has announced the appointment of Jordan Bennett as its inaugural Director ahead of its highly anticipated grand opening this fall.An experienced early childhood education professional and U.S. Army veteran, Bennett will lead the Academy in fostering a Christ-centered environment that nurtures each child’s spiritual, emotional, and developmental growth.Originally from Salt Lake City, Bennett brings extensive leadership experience, having previously served as a Family Partnership Manager, Assistant Director, and Center Director. She holds a degree in Early Childhood Education, a Director Certification, and a Level 6 credential from Colorado Shines PDIS.Now a Colorado resident, Bennett lives with her husband, Tyler, and their two sons. The family enjoys outdoor adventures, archery, and exploring nature together.“Supporting children, families, and educators is more than a job—it’s a calling,” said Bennett. “I’m honored to be part of a community that places such high value on faith, family, and children. At Blue Sky, we’re building more than a school—we’re creating a place where children are deeply loved and empowered to grow into who God created them to be.”Blue Sky Children’s Academy is a ministry of Rez Church and is located at 6502 E. Crossroads Blvd., Loveland, CO 80538. The center will serve children from infancy through age five and is committed to providing joyful, intentional, and Christ-centered care.The Academy’s mission is to partner with families to raise compassionate, courageous, and Christ-following children. Blue Sky believes every child is uniquely made by God and is dedicated to creating a safe, loving space where children are encouraged to flourish.“At Blue Sky, we believe every child is born with purpose and promise,” said Ty Bellmore, Next Gen Pastor - Rez Church. “Our classrooms are more than places of learning—they are places where the love of Christ is encountered and a child’s God-given identity begins to take shape.”Enrollment is now open for fall 2025. For more information or to schedule a tour, contact us today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.