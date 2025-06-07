Food Lies: New Short Documentary Exposes the Dangers of Ultra-Processed Foods

Food Lies

The documentary “Food Lies: Mentiras Procesadas” reveals the hidden health risks of ultra-processed foods and their impact on the body and mind.

People deserve to know what’s in their food and how it’s impacting their lives. We created this as a wake-up call” — Willy Martin

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Food Lies : Mentiras Procesadas”, a new short-form documentary directed and produced by Luis Luyando and Willy Martin, premieres today on YouTube, exposing the unsettling truth behind ultra-processed foods and their devastating impact on public health.With concise storytelling, visual impact, and expert insight, this documentary confronts the silent epidemic caused by chemicals, additives, and marketing manipulation in the food industry.The 13-minute film combines investigative storytelling with a bold visual aesthetic to reveal how what we eat is not only reshaping our bodies, but also our minds. “We’re not just eating snacks — we’re consuming substances designed to addict, distract, and deteriorate,” says co-director Luis Luyando.The project also includes the creative input of Enrique José Rodríguez, who served as Associate Producer. A seasoned communicator with a background in branding, media, and motivational coaching, Rodríguez brings a deep understanding of how messages can shift consumer awareness and behavior.The documentary features expert commentary from:Belén Maldonado, DietitianCarina Castro Fumero, Clinical PsychologistMichelle Peiret, Nutritionist and Wellness CoachSimón Álvarez, Researcher and Food EducatorTogether, they explore how foods that dominate grocery shelves — from sugary cereals to pre-packaged snacks — are linked to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, mental health disorders, and loss of agency over personal health.In a media landscape saturated with food marketing, “Food Lies: Mentiras Procesadas” dares to ask:What if breakfast is poison?What if what we eat is programming us?What if your food is lying to you?The film marks a new chapter in short documentaries using storytelling to educate and spark critical thinking on issues affecting the Hispanic community and beyond.“People deserve to know what’s in their food and how it’s impacting their lives. We created this as a wake-up call,” says Willy Martin, co-director and Emmy-winning producer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.