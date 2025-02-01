Home Luxury Scents Opens Fourth Store in Florida, Announces International Expansion

Ricardo Ratia, CEO Home Luxury Scents

Home Luxury Scents opens its fourth Florida location in Cape Coral, with plans for further national expansion and the launch of its first international store.

We are thrilled to bring Home Luxury Scents to Cape Coral and expand our presence in Florida.” — Ricardo Ratia

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Luxury Scents , a leading provider of elegant home fragrances, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store in Cape Coral, FL. This marks the brand's fourth location in Florida and highlights its rapid growth and success in the luxury scent market. With plans for further national expansion and the launch of its first international store, Home Luxury Scents is solidifying its position as a top player in the industry.Founded by Ricardo Ratia , Home Luxury Scents has quickly become known for its high-quality, affordable luxury fragrances. The brand's mission is to deliver a touch of luxury to every home, making it accessible to all. With a wide range of scents and products, Home Luxury Scents caters to a diverse audience, from those seeking a subtle and sophisticated aroma to those looking for a bold and statement-making fragrance.The new store in Cape Coral, FL, is a testament to Home Luxury Scents' commitment to providing customers with the best shopping experience. The store features a modern and elegant design, creating a luxurious atmosphere for customers to explore and discover their perfect scent. In addition to the brand's signature candles and diffusers, the store will also offer exclusive products and scents that can only be found at this location.Founder Ricardo Ratia expresses his excitement for the brand's growth and the opening of the new store, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Home Luxury Scents to Cape Coral and expand our presence in Florida. Our goal has always been to provide high-quality, affordable luxury to our customers, and this new store allows us to do just that. We look forward to continuing our growth and bringing our brand to even more locations, both nationally and internationally."The grand opening of the new Home Luxury Scents store in Cape Coral, FL, is a significant milestone for the brand and its loyal customers. With its commitment to delivering luxury at an affordable price, Home Luxury Scents is sure to continue its success and become a household name in the world of home fragrances. For more information, visit the new store at 106 Hancock Bridge Pkwy. Suite B 6, Cape Coral, FL 33991 or the brand's website at www.homeluxuryscents.com

