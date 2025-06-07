Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / LSA crash - request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4004842

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Mark Pohlman                       

STATION:  St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/25 0909 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25 near the intersection of Cross Road, Topsham

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash

 

ACCUSED:  unknown at this time                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Graham Lahaye

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/2/2025 at approximately 0909 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a crash that occurred on VT Route 25 near Cross Road in Topsham. Investigation revealed Lahaye was travelling west on Route 25 when a blue SUV style vehicle travelling eastbound struck his vehicle and continued travelling east. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

 

The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the second vehicle and operator involved in this crash. The vehicle was described as a blue SUV / Crossover style vehicle and would have contact damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 748-3111.

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

