Beagle and eDiscovery Today Announce Educational Partnership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beagle , an end-to-end AI-native eDiscovery platform that is setting the global standard for cruelty-free eDiscovery, today announced a new educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog. The collaboration brings together Beagle’s innovative technology focus with the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence, related trends, best practices, and case law.This alliance enables Beagle and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on technology best practices to minimize risk while maximizing outcomes to transform the future of eDiscovery analysis and review.“At the heart of the cruelty-free eDiscovery movement is a guiding principle to transform the efforts of eDiscovery practitioners away from a focus on the organization of information to the more valuable pursuit of analyzing information for more strategic and refined outcomes”, according to Sergey Demyanov, Founder and CEO, Beagle. “As eDiscovery technology has matured, large language models and generative AI tools have been deployed as an afterthought to integrate with existing platforms. Beagle is excited to partner with eDiscovery Today to help the legal community fully exploit the full capabilities of AI by starting with solutions built with artificial intelligence at the core of the design of systems and streamlined processes.”“Recently emerged capabilities of natural language understanding and reasoning are here to stay and it’s important for legal professionals to learn how to apply those technologies securely, accurately and ethically” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the Beagle team to educate the legal industry on how to leverage cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies to reduce the burden associated with eDiscovery for litigation and investigations!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for nearly fifteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About BeagleAt Beagle, all solutions focus on the prime directive of maximizing the efficiency of attorney’s work by automating routing tasks to make eDiscovery cruelty-free. Powered by the latest generation of AI, Beagle streamlines investigations and document review – saving time, cutting costs, and improving outcomes for legal teams. This advanced technology frees legal professionals to focus on what they do best: high-impact, strategic work. Find out more at https://discoverbeagle.com/

