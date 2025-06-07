On June 7, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a telephone conversation with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha and conveyed his wishes for progress and prosperity to the country.

In return, the President of Azerbaijan congratulated the Prime Minister and people of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, wishing happiness, development, and well-being to the Pakistani nation.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan fondly recalled the recent bilateral meeting held in Lachin, as well as the trilateral meeting in the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan format. They noted with satisfaction that the discussions during these meetings had given a further boost to the development of relations between the two countries.

During the phone call, the sides exchanged views on the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the fields of economy, trade, energy, industry, defense, science, education, tourism, and other areas.

Touching on the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit to be held this summer in the city of Khankendi, Azerbaijan, both parties expressed hope that the event would contribute to the further development of relations among the member states.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the conversation.