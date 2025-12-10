To His Excellency Mr. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

Dear Mr. President,

I express my deep gratitude to you for your kind letter. I highly value your sincere words and acknowledgment of our efforts for peace and stability.

Your continued commitment to resolving conflicts, your personal involvement in advancing dialogue, and your contributions to reducing tensions in various parts of the world, in my firm belief, fully merit the highest international recognition, including the Nobel Peace Prize. Your leadership, guided by determination and responsibility, is a true example of service in the promotion of global peace.

I am confident that, through sustained dialogue and cooperation, our partnership will continue to contribute to the strengthening of peace, security, and prosperity in our countries and beyond.

Please accept my sincere appreciation for the spirit of mutual respect and the attention expressed in your letter.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 December 2025