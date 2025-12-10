Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,148 in the last 365 days.

To His Excellency Mr. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

AZERBAIJAN, December 10 - 10 December 2025, 18:40

Dear Mr. President,

I express my deep gratitude to you for your kind letter. I highly value your sincere words and acknowledgment of our efforts for peace and stability.

Your continued commitment to resolving conflicts, your personal involvement in advancing dialogue, and your contributions to reducing tensions in various parts of the world, in my firm belief, fully merit the highest international recognition, including the Nobel Peace Prize. Your leadership, guided by determination and responsibility, is a true example of service in the promotion of global peace.

I am confident that, through sustained dialogue and cooperation, our partnership will continue to contribute to the strengthening of peace, security, and prosperity in our countries and beyond.

Please accept my sincere appreciation for the spirit of mutual respect and the attention expressed in your letter.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 10 December 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To His Excellency Mr. Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more