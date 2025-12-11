AZERBAIJAN, December 11 - On December 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The head of state congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, wishing success to brotherly Turkmenistan.

Noting that December 12 marks the day of remembrance for the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that he would not be able to attend the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality. The head of state emphasized that the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan would participate in these events.

Touching on the recent visit of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, to Turkmenistan, the head of state expressed his gratitude for the attention and hospitality shown to the Azerbaijani delegation. President Ilham Aliyev described the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship as another indicator of cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Turkmenistan's unequivocal and full support for Azerbaijan’s becoming a full-fledged participant of the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia.

The head of state asked to convey his greetings and congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked for the phone call and greetings.

Expressing his condolences on the death anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov underlined that he was a great personality, adding that he honors his memory with deep respect. The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan stressed National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s outstanding role in the development of relations between the two countries.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov hailed the visit of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva to Turkmenistan and her meeting with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Charitable Foundation, noting the significance of the signed document.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Azerbaijan on becoming a full-fledged participant in the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, underscoring that Turkmenistan has always supported this issue.

During the telephone conversation, they also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and future contacts.