Ilham Aliyev received President of John Deere for CIS and Central Asia

On December 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Csaba Lejko, President for CIS and Central Asia at John Deere and Chief Executive Officer of John Deere Walldorf International GmbH.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's vast agricultural potential, as well as the initiatives implemented at the state level to promote the development of this sector.

Noting that John Deere successfully operates in Azerbaijan, Csaba Lejko expressed the company’s interest in expanding cooperation and provided an overview of the initiative they have proposed regarding Azerbaijan's cotton sector.

Csaba Lejko said he was deeply impressed by the development he witnessed in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company, including the establishment of an education and training center, exchange of experience, and issues related to irrigation, logistics, and the digitalization of the cotton and grain production value chain.

Founded in the United States in 1837, John Deere is recognized as one of the leading global companies specializing in the manufacturing of agricultural, construction, and forestry machinery. Its main areas of activity include the production of tractors, combines, and cotton pickers. With total revenue nearing $52 billion last year, John Deere operates globally with plants and offices in more than 30 countries.