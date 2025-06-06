Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 903
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 903
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
792
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, COSTA,
PENNYCUICK AND PISCIOTTANO, JUNE 6, 2025
REFERRED TO INSTITUTIONAL SUSTAINABILITY AND INNOVATION,
JUNE 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in research and development tax credit, further
providing for limitation on credits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1709-B(a) of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
to read:
Section 1709-B. Limitation on Credits.--(a) The total
amount of credits approved by the department shall not exceed
[sixty] one hundred twenty million dollars [($60,000,000)]
($120,000,000) in any fiscal year. Of that amount, [twelve]
twenty-four million dollars [($12,000,000)] ($24,000,000) shall
be allocated exclusively for small businesses. However, if the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.