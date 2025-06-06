Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 906
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 906
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
829
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND SANTARSIERO, JUNE 6, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 6, 2025
AN ACT
Designating the Hynerpeton bassetti, a stem tetrapod, as the
official State fossil of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania;
and making a repeal.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Findings and declarations.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) Hynerpeton bassetti is a specific type of extinct
tetrapod and an early four-limbed vertebrate that resembled a
modern day amphibian.
(2) Hynerpeton, meaning "crawling animal from Hyner," is
unique to this Commonwealth and was discovered in 1993 at the
Red Hill fossil site near Hyner, Pennsylvania.
(3) Due to the robust structure of the shoulder girdle,
the Hynerpeton was thought to have very powerful muscles,
which aided it in walking and swimming.
(4) The fossilized remains of Hynerpeton bassetti were
only found at the Red Hill fossil site, making this
vertebrate unique to this Commonwealth.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.