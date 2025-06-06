Senate Bill 833 Printer's Number 907

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - independent repair provider or owner which occurs during the

course of the repair, diagnosis or maintenance, including

indirect, incidental, special or consequential damage, loss

of data, privacy or profits or liability to use or reduce

functionality of the equipment.

(5) Require an OEM to warrant repairs provided by

independent repair providers or owners.

(6) Require an OEM to provide documentation or tools

that the OEM uses to perform, at no cost, diagnostic services

virtually through telephone, Internet, chat, email or other

similar means that do not involve the OEM physically handling

the digital electronic equipment, unless the OEM also makes

the documentation or tools available to an individual or

business that is unaffiliated with the OEM.

(7) Require an OEM to provide documentation or tools

used exclusively by the OEM for diagnosis, maintenance or

repairs completed by machines that operate on several digital

electronic equipment products simultaneously if the OEM makes

available to owners and independent repair providers

sufficient alternative documentation and tools to effect the

diagnosis, maintenance or repair of the digital electronic

equipment.

(8) Require an OEM to provide or make available source

code.

(9) Invalidate or alter the terms of any agreement

between an OEM and an authorized repair provider, including

the performance or provision of warranty or recall repair

work by an authorized repair provider on behalf of an OEM

pursuant to an authorized repair agreement, except that any

provision in an authorized repair agreement that purports to

20250SB0833PN0907 - 8 -

