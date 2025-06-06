Senate Bill 833 Printer's Number 907
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - independent repair provider or owner which occurs during the
course of the repair, diagnosis or maintenance, including
indirect, incidental, special or consequential damage, loss
of data, privacy or profits or liability to use or reduce
functionality of the equipment.
(5) Require an OEM to warrant repairs provided by
independent repair providers or owners.
(6) Require an OEM to provide documentation or tools
that the OEM uses to perform, at no cost, diagnostic services
virtually through telephone, Internet, chat, email or other
similar means that do not involve the OEM physically handling
the digital electronic equipment, unless the OEM also makes
the documentation or tools available to an individual or
business that is unaffiliated with the OEM.
(7) Require an OEM to provide documentation or tools
used exclusively by the OEM for diagnosis, maintenance or
repairs completed by machines that operate on several digital
electronic equipment products simultaneously if the OEM makes
available to owners and independent repair providers
sufficient alternative documentation and tools to effect the
diagnosis, maintenance or repair of the digital electronic
equipment.
(8) Require an OEM to provide or make available source
code.
(9) Invalidate or alter the terms of any agreement
between an OEM and an authorized repair provider, including
the performance or provision of warranty or recall repair
work by an authorized repair provider on behalf of an OEM
pursuant to an authorized repair agreement, except that any
provision in an authorized repair agreement that purports to
20250SB0833PN0907 - 8 -
