Senate Bill 834 Printer's Number 909

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - registry, including a link for an applicant to select that

directs the applicant to the National Marrow Donor Program's

website.

(c) Memorandum of understanding.--The department shall enter

into a memorandum of understanding with the National Marrow

Donor Program to mutually agree upon all of the following:

(1) The language included on the application explaining

the option to learn about enrolling in the national registry.

(2) A link for the department to include on the

application that is unique to the driver's license and

identification card applications.

(3) Distribution of digital information on the National

Marrow Donor Program, which may include digital signs, quick

response codes, digital notices, digital pamphlets and

digital brochures and which, if and to the extent provided

electronically by the National Marrow Donor Program, shall be

provided without cost to the Commonwealth.

(d) Posting.--The department and the Department of Health

shall post on their publicly accessible Internet websites the

link to the National Marrow Donor Program's publicly accessible

Internet website containing information about enrolling in the

national registry as a volunteer bone marrow or blood cell

donor.

(e) Effect.--Enrollment in the national registry does not

constitute a legal document under 20 Pa.C.S. § 8613 (relating to

manner of executing anatomical gifts) and does not require

registrants to donate if they are matched.

(f) Use and dissemination of information.--Information

obtained by the National Marrow Donor Program regarding an

applicant shall be used only by the National Marrow Donor

