Senate Bill 834 Printer's Number 909
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - registry, including a link for an applicant to select that
directs the applicant to the National Marrow Donor Program's
website.
(c) Memorandum of understanding.--The department shall enter
into a memorandum of understanding with the National Marrow
Donor Program to mutually agree upon all of the following:
(1) The language included on the application explaining
the option to learn about enrolling in the national registry.
(2) A link for the department to include on the
application that is unique to the driver's license and
identification card applications.
(3) Distribution of digital information on the National
Marrow Donor Program, which may include digital signs, quick
response codes, digital notices, digital pamphlets and
digital brochures and which, if and to the extent provided
electronically by the National Marrow Donor Program, shall be
provided without cost to the Commonwealth.
(d) Posting.--The department and the Department of Health
shall post on their publicly accessible Internet websites the
link to the National Marrow Donor Program's publicly accessible
Internet website containing information about enrolling in the
national registry as a volunteer bone marrow or blood cell
donor.
(e) Effect.--Enrollment in the national registry does not
constitute a legal document under 20 Pa.C.S. § 8613 (relating to
manner of executing anatomical gifts) and does not require
registrants to donate if they are matched.
(f) Use and dissemination of information.--Information
obtained by the National Marrow Donor Program regarding an
applicant shall be used only by the National Marrow Donor
20250SB0834PN0909 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
