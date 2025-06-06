Senate Bill 375 Printer's Number 912

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 912

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

375

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, VOGEL, J. WARD, COSTA AND STEFANO, JUNE 6, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers,

repealing provisions relating to CPR instruction; in school

safety and security, further providing for School Safety and

Security Grant Program; and, in school health services,

further providing for definitions, repealing provisions

relating to automatic external defibrillators, providing for

AED and CPR instruction and procedure, establishing the

Automated External Defibrillator Program and providing for

availability and specifications of automated external

defibrillators.

This act shall be known and may be cited as Greg Moyer's Law.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1205.4 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

repealed:

[Section 1205.4. CPR Instruction.--(a) School entities

shall be required to offer a cardiopulmonary resuscitation

training (CPR) class on school premises at least once every

three years. The course shall be offered as an option to all

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24